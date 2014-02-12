Wednesday's gossip column - Podolski, Nastasic, Terry

For a list of confirmed transfers, check out the transfers page.

TRANSFER GOSSIP

Striker Lukas Podolski, 28, has claimed there was never any chance of him leaving Arsenal last month.

Full story: London Evening Standard

Arsenal are keen on signing Wolfsburg attacking midfielder Maximilian Arnold, 19, but face competition from Italian champions Juventus for the Germany Under-21 international.

Full story: Daily Mirror

Chelsea attacking midfielder Eden Hazard, 23, says he is flattered by reported interest from French champions Paris St-Germain - but insists he has no intention of leaving the Premier League leaders.

Full story: London Evening Standard

Manchester United target Arturo Vidal, 26, has pledged his future to Juventus by agreeing a new deal worth £200,000 per week until 2018.

Full story: Daily Mail

Former Manchester United midfielder Ravel Morrison, 21, was wanted by Fulham in January, but the West Ham man is now expected to join Queens Park Rangers on loan.

Full story: Daily Star

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, 27, has rubbished reports linking him with a move to Arsenal, insisting the speculation is "embarrassing".

Full story: Metro

Tim Sherwood admits Tottenham could lose their top stars if they fail to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Full story: London Evening Standard

Former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini is planning to sign City defender Matija Nastasic, 20, for new club Galatasaray this summer.

Full story: Talksport

Defender Martin Skrtel, 29, admits he thought about walking away from Liverpool last summer.

Liverpool Daily Echo

OTHER GOSSIP

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes is sure the club will climb the Premier League table and return to its best.

Full story: Daily Mirror

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has confirmed the club will be splashing the cash this summer in an attempt to address their worrying on-field performances.

Full story: Metro

Ex-Cardiff City striker Peter Odemwingie, 32, has revealed he was "frustrated" by the style of football played under Malky Mackay, labelling it only "effective in the Championship".

Full story: Wales Online

Sam Allardyce reckons the prospect of a warm-weather training camp in Dubai has inspired his West Ham players.

Full story: Daily Star

Former Man Utd captain Roy Keane says the failure to bring in enough top-quality players in recent years has finally caught up with the club and has left Sir Alex Ferguson's successor Moyes with a huge re-building job.

Full story: Daily Express

England manager Roy Hodgson will clarify on Wednesday whether Chelsea captain John Terry, 33, has an international future after a public clamour for the defender's recall.

Full story: Daily Telegraph

Tottenham manager Tim Sherwood has admitted he fears for his job in the summer even if he can bring Champions League football back to Spurs after three years away from the competition.

Full story: Daily Express

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, 25, and midfielder Fernandinho, 28, are unlikely to be fit for the club's Champions League first-leg match against Spanish champions Barcelona next week.

Full story: Manchester Evening News

But Barcelona are expected to welcome back £50m forward Neymar, 25, for the Etihad Stadium clash. The Brazilian, who has been out since 16 January with an ankle injury, has been named in the Catalans' squad for their Copa del Rey semi-final on Wednesday.

Full story: Daily Mail

GLOBAL GOSSIP

Former Inter Milan striker Adriano Leite Ribeiro, 31, has committed himself to playing for Brazilian club Atletico Paranaense after a "failed experiment" with Porto Alegre in 2013.

Full story: L'Equipe (in French)

Villarreal's injury-plagued midfielder Javier Farinos has announced his retirement from professional football. The 35-year-old Spaniard has previously played for Valencia, Inter Milan, Mallorca and Hercules.

Full story: Marca (in Spanish)

Former Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboue, 30, has revealed that three Italian clubs were interested in recruiting him, including Juventus, but he "luckily" chose Turkish side Galatasaray.

Full story: Tuttosport (in Italian)

AC Milan's Mario Balotelli, 23, says he sometimes acts like Mike Tyson on the field as he admired the boxer during his childhood.

Full story: La Stampa (in Italian)

Thai club BEC Tero Sasana have signed former Paris St-Germain player Thomas Gamiette, 27.

Full story: L'Equipe (in French)

AND FINALLY

Some Borussia Dortmund fans have reacted angrily to Poland striker Robert Lewandowski's decision to join arch rivals Bayern Munich in the summer - by stealing the tyres from his Porsche outside of his house.

Full story: Metro

