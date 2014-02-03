The Seattle Seahawks record the fastest score in Super Bowl history as they romped to a 43-8 win over the Denver Broncos.

Seattle took a two-point lead when a botched snap on the first play of the game was recovered in the end zone by Knowshon Moreno, resulting in a safety for Seattle. It was the ninth safety in Super Bowl history.

Percy Harvin returned the second-half kick-off for an 87-yard touchdown to all but seal the Seahawks win.

Available to UK users only.