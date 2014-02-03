BBC Sport - NFL: Seahawks score fastest points in Super Bowl history

Fastest score in Super Bowl history

  • From the section Sport

The Seattle Seahawks record the fastest score in Super Bowl history as they romped to a 43-8 win over the Denver Broncos.

Seattle took a two-point lead when a botched snap on the first play of the game was recovered in the end zone by Knowshon Moreno, resulting in a safety for Seattle. It was the ninth safety in Super Bowl history.

Percy Harvin returned the second-half kick-off for an 87-yard touchdown to all but seal the Seahawks win.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Fastest score in Super Bowl history

  • From the section Sport
Video

Watch: Scotland Women celebrate World Cup qualification

Video

From child refugee in London to the NFL - watch Obada in action

Video

Watch Armanto complete 360-degree Tony Hawk Loop

Video

Watch Partick Thistle 'ghost goal'

Video

Watch: Rodgers v Gerrard in 60 seconds

Video

'Cook retirement sad day for English cricket'

Video

Match of the Day 2

Audio

Could throw-ins help Liverpool win a trophy?

Video

Highlights: England win fourth Test to wrap up series

Video

Sven, a Thai Prime Minister & 8-1 defeats: Man City 10 years on

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you