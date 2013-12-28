Saturday's gossip column - transfers and rumours

For a list of confirmed transfers, check out the transfers page.

TRANSFER GOSSIP

Tottenham's record £30m signing Erik Lamela, 21, wants to go out on loan with Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid keen on taking the Argentine winger.

Tottenham winger Erik Lamela has been capped six times by Argentina.

Valencia are set to make a January move to prise Bosnia forward Edin Dzeko, 27, away from Manchester City.

Juventus are poised to battle Premier League clubs Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal to sign Real Madrid's Argentine winger Angel Di Maria, 25, next summer.

Crystal Palace boss Tony Pulis will be given funds to land Celtic midfielder Joe Ledley, 26, and Lyon's 28-year-old forward Bafetimbi Gomis when the window opens.

Wolfsburg midfielder Luiz Gustavo, 26, is open to a move away from the Bundesliga club with Barcelona set to challenge Arsenal and Tottenham for the Brazilian's signature.

Chelsea are ready to give Napoli a quick profit by signing 26-year-old Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain, who only joined the Serie A side in the summer.

West Ham have released Croatian striker Mladen Petric, 32, after just three months and three substitute appearances since his signing on a free transfer from Fulham in the summer.

Fulham and West Ham face competition from Spanish side Real Betis to sign Algeria international striker Ishak Belfodil, 21, from Inter Milan.

Arsenal are ready to offer £12m for QPR's French striker Loic Remy, 26, who has been impressive during his season-long loan to Newcastle.

OTHER GOSSIP

Cardiff are confident of appointing ex-Manchester United striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their new manager after Malky Mackay was sacked by owner Vincent Tan.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won back-to-back league titles as Molde manager in 2011 and 2012.

But retired Norway striker Jan Aage Fjortoft says former international team-mate and Molde boss Solskjaer will not take over at the Welsh club.

West Bromwich Albion could make Mackay their next head coach, after former Real Betis manager Pepe Mel turned down the chance to succeed Steve Clarke at the Hawthorns.

Defender Pablo Zabaleta, 28, believes Manchester City can become the first Premier League side to win all their home games in a season.

Aston Villa manager Paul Lambert is under increasing pressure but retains the full support of club owner Randy Lerner and will be given money to spend in January.

Former Tottenham boss Andre Villas-Boas will take a six-month sabbatical before seeking a new job in football but has hinted that his next post will be away from England.

Liverpool plan a minute's silence in tribute of former striker Wayne Harrison ahead of their FA Cup tie with Oldham Athletic in January. Harrison, once the world's most expensive teenage footballer, died on Christmas Day aged 46 due to pancreatic problems.

AND FINALLY

Former Manchester United boss and film buff Sir Alex Ferguson has organised a trip to the Oscars in March as a Christmas gift for his wife Cathy.

