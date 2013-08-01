Latest football transfers - August 2013
-
- From the section Football
The summer transfer window reopened on 1 July, but clubs have been announcing transfers all summer. Signings confirmed in and can be found on previous transfers pages.
Clubs will have an extra two days to complete their summer business with the window closing at 23:00 BST on Monday, 2 September.
To read the day's transfer rumours, visit our gossip column.
For all the latest breaking transfer news, follow Sportsday Live each day.
Biggest domestic deal so far: Manchester City's £30m signing of midfielder Fernandinho on 6 June and Willian's move to Chelsea on 28 August for the same fee.
Busiest club: Bury have signed 20 players so far.
Busiest Premier League club: Sunderland have signed 11 players.
* Denotes deal to go through on 1 January
31 AUGUST
Teemu Pukki [Schalke - Celtic] Undisclosed
Ki Sung-Yeung [Swansea - Sunderland] Loan
Kevin Theophile-Catherine [Rennes - Cardiff] £2.1m
30 AUGUST
[Peterborough - Swindon] Loan
[Swindon - Carlisle] Loan
Stephane Bahoken [Nice - St Mirren] Loan
Nir Biton [FC Ashdod - Celtic] Undisclosed
Ryan Brobbel [Middlesbrough - York] Loan
[Steaua Bucharest - Tottenham] £8.5m
Adam Dugdale [Crewe - Tranmere] Loan
Christian Eriksen [Ajax - Tottenham] £11.5m
Michael Gardyne [Dundee Utd - Kilmarnock] Loan
Gael Givet [Blackburn - Arles-Avignon] Undisclosed
Scott Golbourne [Barnsley - Wolves] Undisclosed
[Southampton - Leicester] Undisclosed
Paul Heffernan [Kilmarnock - Hibernian] Undisclosed
Matty Harriott [Sheffield United - Northampton] Free
Erik Lamela [Roma - Tottenham] £25.7m (reported)
Curtis Main [Middlesbrough - Shrewsbury] Loan
Pablo Mills [Macclesfield - Rotherham] Free
Albert Rusnak [Manchester City - Oldham] Loan
Nicky Shorey [Reading - Bristol City] Free
Abdellah Zoubir [FC Istres - Hibernian] Loan
29 AUGUST
[Rotherham - Motherwell] Loan
[Oldham - Sheffield United] Undisclosed
Samuel Eto'o [Anzhi Makhachkala-Chelsea] Free
Mathieu Flamini [AC Milan - Arsenal] Free
Danny Hollands [Charlton - Gillingham] Loan
Matteo Lanzoni [Carrarese - Oldham] Free
[Blackburn - Kardemir Karabukspor] Undisclosed
Emile Sinclair [Peterborough - Crawley] £100,000
George Taft [Leicester - York] Loan
28 AUGUST
Marcus Bettinelli [Fulham - Accrington] Loan
Ben Marshall [Leicester - Blackburn] Undisclosed
Tokelo Rantie [Malmo - Bournemouth] Undisclosed
Willian [Anzhi Makhachkala - Chelsea] £30m
27 AUGUST
Oussame Assaidi [Liverpool - Stoke City] Loan
Razak Boukari [Wolves - FC Sochaux] Loan
[Blackpool - St Mirren)
Mike Pollitt [Wigan - Barnsley] Loan
Enda Stevens [Aston Villa - Notts County] Loan
[Cambridge - Accrington] Free
26 AUGUST
Stephane Mbia [QPR - Sevilla] Loan
23 AUGUST
[Southampton - Carlisle] Free
[Wycombe - Blackpool] Undisclosed
[Blackpool - Wycombe] Loan
[Blackpool - QPR] Undisclosed
[Sampdoria - Sheffield Wednesday] Loan
Andy Williams [Swindon - Yeovil] Loan
22 AUGUST
Myles Anderson [Exeter - AC Monza] Free
[Bradford Park Avenue - Hartlepool] Free
William Edjenguele [Coventry - Bury] Free
[Bradford - Dagenham & Redbridge] Free
[Newcastle - Crewe] Undisclosed
Charis Mavrias [Panathinaikos - Sunderland] Undisclosed
Paddy McCourt [Celtic - Barnsley] Free
Scott Sinclair [Manchester City - West Brom] Loan
James Spencer [Huddersfield - Scunthorpe] Loan
[Manchester City - Barcelona] Undisclosed
21 AUGUST
[Middlesbrough - Hartlepool] Loan
[Galatasaray - Norwich] Loan
Wayne Hennessey [Wolves - Yeovil] Loan
Marcus Pedersen [Vitesse Arnhem - Barnsley] Loan
[Southampton - Crystal Palace] Loan
Scott Wootton [Manchester United - Leeds] Undisclosed
20 AUGUST
Jordan Adekunle [Unattached - Ipswich]
Craig Braham-Barrett [Macclesfield - Cheltenham] Free
Aly Cissokho [Valencia - Liverpool] Loan
Billy Knott [Sunderland - Wycombe] Loan
19 AUGUST
Tommy Miller [Swindon - Bury] Free
Scott Parker [Tottenham - Fulham] Undisclosed
18 AUGUST
Pablo Osvaldo [Roma - Southampton] £15m
[Watford - Blackburn] Free
17 AUGUST
Chris Dunn [Coventry - Yeovil] Free
Sam Johnstone [Manchester United - Yeovil] Loan
Andrai Jones [Barnsley - Tranmere] Loan
Mats Morch [Derby - Burton] Loan
[Fleetwood - Kilmarnock] Free
[Dundee - Kilmarnock] Free
16 AUGUST
Jeremy Balmy [Le Havre - Notts County] Free
Callum Bennett [Ipswich - Notts County] Free
Darren Bent [Aston Villa - Fulham] Loan
Nathan Delfouneso [Aston Villa - Blackpool] Loan
Michael Doughty [QPR - Stevenage] Loan
[Bayern Munich - Wolfsburg] Undisclosed
Jordan Holt [St Mirren - Notts County] Free
Dimitrios Konstantopoulos [AEK Athens- Middlesbrough] Free
[Bordeaux - Crystal Palace] Free
Joseph Mills [Burnley - Oldham] Loan
Ronan Murray [Ipswich - Notts County] Free
Marcos Navas [Recreativo Huelva - Bury] Free
Temitope Ayoluwa Obadeyi [Rio Ave - Bury] Free
Danny Philliskirk [Coventry - Oldham] Free
Nile Ranger [Unattached - Swindon]
Adam Reach [Middlesbrough - Shrewsbury] Loan
Stephen Ward [Wolves - Brighton] Loan
15 AUGUST
[Rangers - Crystal Palace] Free
[Newcastle - Carlisle] Loan
Etienne Capoue [Toulouse - Tottenham] Approx £9m
Ricardo Fuller [Charlton - Blackpool] Free
Steven Gillespie [Fleetwood - Cheltenham] Loan
Esteban Granero [QPR - Real Sociedad] Loan
[Celtic - Kilmarnock] Loan
Liam O'Brien [Barnet - Brentford] Free
Marcos Painter [Brighton - Portsmouth] Free
Joe Ralls [Cardiff - Yeovil] Loan
Theo Robinson [Derby - Doncaster] Undisclosed
14 AUGUST
Kyle Brownhill [Stockport - Burnley] Free
[Wigan - Werder Bremen] Free
[Tottenham - Hull] £5m
[Tottenham - Hull] Loan
[Sheff Utd - Wolves] Undisclosed
[Chelsea - Inter Milan] Loan
13 AUGUST
[Liverpool - West Ham] £5m
Matej Vydra [Udinese - West Brom] Loan
12 AUGUST
Marouane Chamakh [Arsenal - Crystal Palace] Undisclosed
Essaid Belkalem [Granada - Watford] Loan
Ondrej Celustka [Trabzonspor - Sunderland] Loan
Tom Naylor [Derby County - Newport] Loan
10 AUGUST
[Bolton - Brighton] Loan
[Aston Villa - MK Dons] Loan
Gary Medel [Sevilla - Cardiff] £11m (reported)
Kal Naismith [Rangers - Accrington] Free
9 AUGUST
[New England Revolution - Stoke] Free *
[Mansfield - Carlisle] Loan
[Leicester - Northampton] Loan
Ignasi Miquel [Arsenal - Leicester] Loan
[Liverpool - Bolton] Undisclosed
Adam Thompson [Watford - Southend] Loan
[Celtic - Nottingham Forest] £2.5m
8 AUGUST
Albert Adomah [Bristol City - Middlesbrough] £1m (reported)
[Port Vale - Mansfield] Free
[Atletico Mineiro - Shakhtar Donetsk] £21.5m
[Aston Villa - Shrewsbury] Loan
Shaun Derry [QPR - Millwall] Loan
Kevin Feely [Charlton - Carlisle] Loan
[Arsenal - Roma] £8m
Park Ji-Sung [QPR - PSV Eindhoven] Loan
[Huddersfield - Partick Thistle] Free
Andy Marshall [Aston Villa - Millwall] Free
James McClean [Sunderland - Wigan] £1.5m (reported)
7 AUGUST
Cristian Cuevas [Chelsea - Vitesse Arnhem] Loan
Tongo Doumbia [Wolves - Valenciennes] Loan
[Hartlepool - Stevenage] Undisclosed
Mathieu Manset [Carlisle - Coventry] Free
Callum McGregor [Celtic - Notts County] Loan
[West Ham - QPR] Free
[Huddersfield - Bury] Loan
Adel Taarabt [QPR - Fulham] Loan
[KR Reykjavik - AFC Wimbledon] Free
6 AUGUST
Rafael Floro [Unattached - Sheffield Wednesday]
Luke Rooney [Swindon - Crawley] Loan
Reece Wabara [Manchester City - Doncaster] Loan
5 AUGUST
[Dundee - Southend] Free
Michael Harriman [QPR - Gillingham] Loan
Adam McGurk [Tranmere - Burton] Free
[QPR - Newcastle] Loan
[Valencia - Tottenham] £26m
[Sporting Kansas City - Blackburn] Free
Neal Trotman [Chesterfield - Plymouth] Free
3 AUGUST
Clint Dempsey [Tottenham - Seattle Sounders] £6m (reported)
[Livingston - Kilmarnock] Free
Connor Ripley [Middlesbrough - Bradford City] Loan
Ryan Williams [Fulham - Oxford] Loan
2 AUGUST
Chuks Aneke [Arsenal - Crewe] Loan
Neal Bishop [Notts County - Blackpool] Free
Christian Burgess [Middlesbrough - Hartlepool] Loan
[Barnsley - Scunthorpe] Loan
Corry Evans [Hull City - Blackburn] Undisclosed
Elliot Grandin [Blackpool - Crystal Palace] Free
Marlon Harewood [Barnsley - Bristol City] Free
[Unattached - Tranmere]
Diego Lugano [Paris St-Germain - West Brom] Free
[Sheffield Wednesday - Bury] Loan
Bondz N'Gala [Stevenage - Portsmouth] Free
Marlon Pack [Cheltenham - Bristol City] £100,000 (reported)
[Havant & Waterlooville - Mansfield] Undisclosed
Stipe Perica [NK Zadar - Chelsea] Undisclosed
Frazer Richardson [Southampton - Middlesbrough] Free
[Leicester - Doncaster] Free
David Wheeler [Staines Town - Exeter] Undisclosed
Kamil Zayatte [Istanbul BB - Sheffield Wednesday] Free
1 AUGUST
[Swansea - Brighton] Free
Padraig Amond [Accrington - Morecambe] Free
[Burnley - QPR] Undisclosed
Callum Ball [Derby - Torquay] Loan
[Burnley - Leyton Orient] Loan
Julian Bennett [Sheffield Wednesday - Southend] Free
Tom Cairney [Hull - Blackburn] Loan
Simon Church [Reading - Charlton] Free
Conor Clifford [Leicester - Southend] Free
[Unattached - Notts County]
Steve de Ridder [Southampton - Utrecht] Free
[Hull - Northampton] Free
Johnny Gorman [Wolves - Leyton Orient] Free
Karl Hawley [Scunthorpe - Torquay] Free
[Colchester - Northampton] Free
David Jones [Wigan - Burnley] Free
[Crystal Palace - Cheltenham] Loan
Piero Mingoia [Watford - Accrington] Free
Andre Moritz [Crystal Palace - Bolton] Free
Ben Nugent [Cardiff - Brentford] Loan
Craig Reid [Aldershot - Southend] Free
[Newcastle - Accrington] Loan
Jack Robinson [Liverpool - Blackpool] Loan
Adam Rooney [Birmingham - Oldham] Free
Marvin Sordell [Bolton - Charlton] Loan
Tommy Spurr [Doncaster - Blackburn] Free
Matt Taylor [Charlton - Bradford City] Free
[Chelsea - Doncaster] Free