Get Inspired: How to get into snowboarding

Media playback is not supported on this device Aimee Fuller gives BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ Nick Bright a snowboarding lesson

How do I start?

Find your nearest club in England,Scotland,Wales or Northern Ireland.

But what is snowboarding?

It involves you wearing special boots, with your feet then mounted onto a board as you descend down a slope covered in snow. It might sound difficult, but you can pick up the basics very quickly.

Is it for me?

Snowboarding will give you an adrenaline rush of speed and you can learn how to do tricks. If you like the cold and being outdoors - although there are indoor slopes all over the country - then give it a go.

What to expect when I start?

It's a high-intensity aerobic workout, so you'll get a good sweat on. The average snowboarder can burn up to 450 calories per hour.

so you'll get a good sweat on. The average snowboarder can It requires balance , so will improve your core strength as well as working your leg muscles.

, so will improve your as well as working your Many snow centres and clubs also run family lessons.

Disability Snowsport UK can help provide adaptive snowboarding opportunities and has instructors who are trained to work with clients with learning or physical disabilities.

To get you in the mood ...

Media playback is not supported on this device Living in Sutton-in-Craven, Yorkshire, Norma has indoor slopes nearby in Manchester and Castleford

All clubs need a chair, secretary and treasurer to help things run smoothly as well as officials, coaches and judges. Whatever role you're interested in, Join In has opportunities to volunteer in your area.

Are you inspired to try snowboarding? Or maybe you are a keen enthusiast already? Get in touch and tell us your experience of the activity by tweeting us on @bbcgetinspired, visiting us on Facebook or email us on getinspired@bbc.co.uk.