Football transfers - July 2013

The summer transfer window reopened on 1 July, but clubs have been announcing transfers all summer. Signings confirmed in and can be found on previous transfers pages.

Clubs will have an extra two days to complete their summer business with the window closing at 23:00 BST on Monday, 2 September.

Biggest domestic deal so far: Manchester City's £30m signing of midfielder Fernandinho on 6 June.

Busiest club: Bury have signed 15 players so far.

Busiest Premier League club: Sunderland have signed nine players so far.

31 JULY

Andrew Surman [Norwich - Bournemouth] Loan

Mehdi Abeid [Newcastle - Panathinaikos] Loan

Britt Assombalonga [Watford - Peterborough] Undisclosed

Tyrell Belford [Liverpool - Swindon] Free

David Button [Charlton - Brentford] Undisclosed

[Tottenham - Cardiff] £8m

Simon Colina Dominguez [Barcelona - Partick Thistle] Free

Marlon Jackson [Hereford - Bury] Free

Bongani Khumalo [Tottenham - Doncaster] Loan

Cristian Lopez [Atletico Baleares - Huddersfield] Free

Isaac Osbourne [Aberdeen - Partick Thistle] Free

30 JULY

Shaun Beeley [Fleetwood - Bury] Loan

Derk Boerrigter [Ajax - Celtic] £3m

Graham Carey [St Mirren - Ross County] Free

Liam Davis [Oxford - Yeovil] Free

Raffaele De Vita [Swindon - Bradford] Free

Ian Evatt [Blackpool - Chesterfield] Free

Krystian Pearce [Notts County - Torquay] Free

Brian McLean [Dundee United - Ross County] Free

Nialle Rodney [Telford - Hartlepool] Free

Josh Ruffels [Coventry - Oxford] Free

Michael Smith [Charlton - AFC Wimbledon] Loan

29 JULY

Kevin Amankwaah [Exeter - Northampton] Free

Henri Anier [Viking - Motherwell] Loan

[Celtic - Plymouth] Free

James Collins [Swindon - Hibernian] £200,000

Jonathan Hogg [Watford - Huddersfield] Undisclosed

James McQuilkin [Hereford - Walsall] Free

Simon Moore [Brentford - Cardiff] Undisclosed

[Liverpool - Napoli] Loan

Adam Smith [Tottenham - Derby] Loan

Sam Winnall [Wolves - Scunthorpe] Free

28 JULY

[Sunderland - Eskisehirspor] Loan

27 JULY

[Brighton - Inverness] Free

[Real Madrid - Napoli] £34.5m

Matt Tubbs [Bournemouth - Rotherham] Loan

26 JULY

John Brayford [Derby County - Cardiff City] £1.5m (reported)

Joel Campbell [Arsenal - Olympiakos] Loan

[Twente - Tottenham] £7m (reported)

Steven Davies [Bristol City - Blackpool] £500,000 (reported)

Michael Hector [Reading - Aberdeen] six-month loan

Gary Hooper has played for five English teams - but never in the Premier League before

Ryan Dickson [Southampton - Colchester] Free

Juan Carlos Garcia [Olimpia - Wigan] Free

Ryan Harley [Brighton - Swindon] Free

[Celtic - Norwich] £5m (reported)

Bilel Mohsni [Southend - Rangers] Free

[Cardiff - Bristol City] Free

Philip Roberts [Arsenal - Falkirk] Free

Yannick Sagbo [Evian - Hull] Undisclosed

James Tavernier [Newcastle - Shrewsbury] Loan

Robbie Thomson [Celtic - Rochdale] Free

Ryan Tunnicliffe [Manchester United - Ipswich] Loan

Javan Vidal [Stockport - Rochdale] Free

Danny Webber [Unattached - Accrington]

25 JULY

Djamel Abdoun [Olympiakos - Nottingham Forest] £1.55m (reported)

Michael Chopra [Ipswich - Blackpool] Free

Michael Chopra only scored five goals last season for Ipswich

[NAC Breda - Dundee United] Free

Carl Dickinson [Watford - Port Vale] Undisclosed

Gary Deegan [Hibernian - Northampton] Free

Simon Ferry [Swindon - Portsmouth] Free

Tomislav Gomelt [Tottenham - Royal Antwerp] Loan

Lewis Guy [St Mirren - Carlisle] Free

JJ Hooper [Newcastle - Northampton] Free

Charlie Horton [Unattached - Peterborough]

Jamie Mackie [QPR - Nottingham Forest] £1m

[Everton - Brentford] Loan

[Manchester United - Doncaster] Free

Atdhe Nuhiu [Eskisehirspor - Sheffield Wednesday] Free

Ange-Freddy Plumain [Lens - Fulham] Free

[Union Royale Namur - Bury] Free

24 JULY

Ryan Bird [Burnham - Portsmouth] Undisclosed

Jack Doherty [Waterford - Ipswich] Undisclosed

Ryan Edwards [Blackburn - Chesterfield] Loan

Joel Ekstrand [Udinese - Watford] Free

Mark Fotheringham [Ross County - Notts County] Free

Iriney [Granada - Watford] Free

John-Joe O'Toole [Colchester- Bristol Rovers] Undisclosed

Josh Windass [Huddersfield - Accrington] Free

[Charlton - New York Red Bulls] Free

23 JULY

Aidan Chippendale [Accrington - Bury] Free

Ryan Cresswell [Southend - Fleetwood] Undisclosed

Cristian Cuevas [O'Higgins - Chelsea] £3m (reported)

Shane Ferguson [Newcastle - Birmingham] Loan

Karl Henry [Wolves - QPR] Undisclosed

Ryan Mason [Tottenham - Swindon] Loan

Scott McDonald [Middlesbrough - Millwall] Free

Jean-Yves M'Voto [Oldham - Barnsley] Free

Alan Tate [Swansea - Yeovil] Loan

22 JULY

Ikechi Anya [Granada - Watford] Undisclosed

Zoumana Bakayogo [Tranmere - Leicester] Free

Reece Brown [Manchester United - Watford] Free

Deon Burton [Gillingham - Scunthorpe] Free

Conor Coady [Liverpool - Sheffield United] Loan

Steven Craig [Partick - Wycombe] Free

[Bolton Wanderers - Partick Thistle] Loan

Johnny Mullins [Rotherham - Oxford] Undisclosed

Rhys Murphy [Telstar - Dagenham & Redbridge] Free

Jack O'Connell [Blackburn - Rochdale] Loan

21 JULY

Lee Hodson [Watford - MK Dons] Free

Brian Saah [Torquay - Dagenham & Redbridge] Free

20 JULY

Christophe Berra [Wolves - Ipswich] Free

Kevin Phillips [Blackpool - Crystal Palace] Free

Andre Santos [Arsenal - Flamengo] Undisclosed

19 JULY

Almen Abdi [Udinese - Watford] Free

Javier Acuna [Udinese - Watford] Free

Davide Faraoni [Udinese - Watford] Free

Scott Allan [West Brom - Birmingham] Loan

Gabriele Angella [Udinese - Watford] Free

Scott Arfield [Huddersfield - Burnley] Free

Nicky Bailey [Middlesbrough - Millwall] Free

Cristian Battocchio [Udinese - Watford] Free

Stevan Jovetic has scored 10 goals in 27 matches for Montenegro

[Coventry - Notts County] Free

John Cofie [Manchester United - Barnsley] Free

[Preston - York] Loan

[Hull - Chesterfield] Free

Diego Fabbrini [Udinese - Watford] Free

[Sunderland - Hull] Loan

[Fiorentina - Manchester City] £22m

Marquinhos [Roma - Paris St-Germain] £27m

[unattached - Shrewsbury]

Sean McAllister [Cowdenbeath - Scunthorpe] Free

[Liverpool - Partick Thistle] Loan

Alvaro Negredo [Sevilla - Manchester City] £20m

Ryan Noble [Sunderland - Burnley] Free

James Rowe [unattached - Tranmere]

Romaine Sawyers [West Brom - Walsall] Free

Dan Seaborne [Southampton - Yeovil] Free

[Manchester United - Ipswich] Free

Sam Walker [Chelsea - Colchester] Loan

[Coventry - Charlton] Free

18 JULY

Chris Atkinson [Huddersfield - Tranmere] Loan

Craig Braham-Barrett [Macclesfield - Cheltenham] Loan

[Sevilla - Crystal Palace] Undisclosed

Rory Delap [Stoke - Burton] Free

Florent Malouda did not play a single first-team match last season

Anton Forrester [Blackburn - Bury] Loan

Bobby Grant [Rochdale - Blackpool] Undisclosed

Edijs Joksts [unattached - Oldham]

Maicon [Manchester City - Roma] Undisclosed

Florent Malouda [Chelsea - Trabzonspor] Free

Jan Mucha [Everton - Krylia Sovetov Samara] Free

Richard O'Donnell [Chesterfield - Walsall] Free

George Porter [Burnley - AFC Wimbledon] Loan

Sebastien Squillaci [Arsenal - Bastia] Free

[Macclesfield Town - Inverness Caledonian Thistle] Free

17 JULY

Jason Banton [Crystal Palace - MK Dons] Loan

Jermaine Beckford [Leicester - Bolton] Undisclosed

[Hearts - Kilmarnock] Free

Jermaine Beckford has swapped Leicester for Championship rivals Bolton

[Accrington - Plymouth] Free

Matty Brown [Marine - Chesterfield] Free

Richard Chaplow [Southampton - Millwall] Free

Richard Hinds [Yeovil - Bury] Free

[Dundee - Partick Thistle] Free

Lyle Taylor [Falkirk - Sheffield United] Undisclosed

Ashley Vincent [Port Vale - Cheltenham] Free

16 JULY

Rob Atkinson [Fleetwood - Accrington] Free

[Napoli - PSG] £55m (reported)

[Sheffield United - York] Free

Edinson Cavani became the fifth most expensive player ever with his £55m switch to PSG

Etienne Esajas [Unattached - Scunthorpe] Free

Emanuele Giaccherini [Juventus - Sunderland] £6.5m

Anthony Griffith [Leyton Orient - Port Vale] Free

Troy Hewitt [QPR - Walsall] Free

[Hull - Nottingham Forest] Loan (to become permanent for undisclosed fee next summer)

Milan Lalkovic [Chelsea - Walsall] Loan

Yohann Lasimant [Unattached - Leyton Orient] Free

Jernade Meade [Arsenal - Swansea] Free

Steven Mouyokolo [Unattached - Celtic] Free

Daniel Pappoe [Chelsea - Colchester] Loan

15 JULY

[Colchester - Southend] Free

Richard Dunne has won 77 caps for the Republic of Ireland

Richard Dunne [Aston Villa - QPR] Free

Anthony Grant [Stevenage - Crewe] Free

Steve Harper [Newcastle United - Hull City] Free

[Hartlepool - Chesterfield] Free

Reece James [Manchester United - Carlisle] Loan

[Middlesbrough - Motherwell] Free

Akpo Sodje [Scunthorpe - Tranmere] Free

[Sheffield Wednesday - Aberdeen] Free

14 JULY

[Birmingham - Shrewsbury] Loan

[Arsenal - Bury] Free

[MK Dons - Brighton] Undisclosed

[Scunthorpe - Doncaster] Undisclosed

[Northampton - Torquay] Free

[Southampton - MK Dons] Free

13 JULY

[FC Twente - Norwich] Undisclosed

Rene Howe [Torquay - Burton] Free

[St Johnstone - Hibernian] Free

12 JULY

[Aberdeen - St Johnstone] Free

Asier Illarramendi has not played a senior international game despite his £34m price-tag

Martin Fillo [Viktoria Plzen - Brentford] Loan

Dean Gerken [Bristol City - Ipswich] Free

Terry Gornell [Rochdale - Cheltenham] Free

Jeremy Helan [Manchester City - Sheffield Wednesday] Undisclosed

Asier Illarramendi [Real Sociedad - Real Madrid] £34m

Stephen Jordan [Unattached - Fleetwood]

Anton Rodgers [Brighton - Oldham] Free

Oriel Romeu [Chelsea - Valencia] Loan

[Liverpool - Almeria] Loan

11 JULY

Celtic sold Victor Wanyama for almost 14 times what they bought him for two years ago

Wilfried Bony [Vitesse Arnhem - Swansea] £12m

John Bostock [Tottenham - Royal Antwerp] Free

Mohamed Coulibaly [Grasshoppers - Bournemouth] Free

Vegard Forren [Southampton - Molde FK] Undisclosed

[Hamilton Academical - Bolton] Free

[Charlton - Notts County] Free

Afolabi Obafemi [Leyton Orient - Dagenham & Redbridge] Free

[Manchester City - Malaga] Free

[Villarreal - Brentford] Free

[Celtic - Southampton] £12.5m

10 JULY

El Hadji Ba [Le Havre - Sunderland] Free

Billy Clifford [Chelsea - Yeovil] Loan

Kevin Davies [Bolton - Preston] Free

Kevin Davies made 38 appearances for Bolton last term but was released at the end of the season

Gerard Deulofeu [Barcelona - Everton] Loan

Simeon Jackson [Norwich - Eintracht Braunschweig] Free

Cody McDonald [Coventry - Gillingham] Free

Carlo Nash [Stoke - Norwich] Free

Michael Ngoo [Liverpool - Yeovil] Loan

Martin Olsson [Blackburn - Norwich] Free

Karim Rekik [Manchester City - PSV Eindhoven] Loan

John Rooney [Barnsley - Bury] Free

Chris Sedgwick [Hyde - Bury] Free

[West Brom - Crystal Palace] Free

Matthew Upson [Stoke - Brighton] Free

9 JULY

Antolin Alcaraz [Wigan - Everton] Free

Jozy Altidore [AZ Alkmaar - Sunderland] Undisclosed

Nathan Byrne [Tottenham - Swindon] Undisclosed

Courtney Cameron [Aston Villa - Torquay] Free

Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan was a transfer target for Liverpool

Jordan Chapell [Sheffield United - Torquay] Free

Darren Carter [Cheltenham - Northampton] Free

Mark Hughes [Bury - Morecambe] Free

Alex Marrow [Crystal Palace - Blackburn] Undisclosed

Henrikh Mkhitaryan [Shakhtar Donetsk - Borussia Dortmund] £24.4m

Lewin Nyatanga [Bristol City - Barnsley] Free

Sam Parkin [St Mirren - Exeter] Free

[Dynamo Kiev - West Brom] Loan

Alex Pritchard [Tottenham - Swindon] Loan

Joel Robles [Atletico Madrid - Everton] Undisclosed

Mark Schwarzer [Fulham - Chelsea] Free

[Liverpool - Newport] Free

8 JULY

Eric Abidal [Barcelona - Monaco] Free

Paul Anderson [Bristol City - Ipswich] Swap

Arouna Kone follows manager Roberto Martinez from Wigan to Everton

[Barnsley - Rochdale] Free

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas [Ipswich - Bristol City] Swap

Grant Holt [Norwich - Wigan] £2m

[Wigan - Everton] £6m

Matt Kilgallon [Sunderland - Blackburn] Free

Rob Lainton [Bolton - Bury] Free

Scott Wagstaff [Charlton - Bristol City] Free

Steven Saunders [Motherwell - Ross County] Free

6 JULY

Chris Lines [Sheff Wed - Port Vale] Free

Kieffer Moore [Dorchester - Yeovil] Undisclosed

[Corinthians - Tottenham] £17m

5 JULY

[Udinese - Watford] Undisclosed

Chris Samba returns to Russia after failing to help QPR avoid relegation

[Arsenal - Freiburg] Loan

[Arsenal - Hamburg] Loan

Marc-Antoine Fortune [West Brom - Wigan] Free

Charlie MacDonald [Leyton Orient - Oldham] Free

Gary MacKenzie [MK Dons - Blackpool] Undisclosed

[Granada - Watford] Undisclosed

Matt Richards [Shrewsbury - Cheltenham] Free

[QPR - Anzhi Makhachkala] £12m

Marco van Ginkel [Vitesse Arnhem - Chelsea] £8m (reported)

4 JULY

[Juventus - West Brom] Free

[Bradford - Southend] Free

Scott Carson made 36 appearances for Bursaspor last season, including four in the Europa League

Calum Butcher [Hayes & Yeading - Dundee United] Free

[Queens Park Rangers - Blackburn] Free

Scott Carson [Bursaspor - Wigan] Undisclosed

Asa Hall [Shrewsbury - Oxford] Loan

Olivier Kemen [Metz - Newcastle] Undisclosed

Callum Kennedy [Scunthorpe - AFC Wimbledon] Free

David McGoldrick [Nottingham Forest - Ipswich] Free

Tom Newey [Scunthorpe - Oxford] Free

Mark Oxley [Hull - Oldham] Loan

Kudus Oyenuga [Hayes & Yeading - Dundee United] Free

[Birmingham - Norwich] £3.2m (reported)

[Bolton - Wolves] Free

[Crawley - Scunthorpe] Free

3 JULY

[Fulham - Birmingham] Loan

[Wolves - Nottingham Forest] Free

[Brentford - Doncaster] Compensation yet to be agreed

James Perch has swapped Premier League Newcastle for Championship side Wigan

[Peterborough - Crystal Palace] Undisclosed

[Mansfield - Birmingham] Free

Noel Hunt [Reading - Leeds] Free

Vito Mannone [Arsenal - Sunderland] Undisclosed

[Newcastle - Wigan] Undisclosed

[Stevenage - Fleetwood] Free

Jonjo Shelvey [Liverpool - Swansea] £5m

[Greenock Morton - Rotherham] £50,000

James Vaughan [Norwich - Huddersfield] Undisclosed

Mark Yeates [Watford - Bradford] Free

2 JULY

Adebayo Akinfenwa [Northampton - Gillingham] Free

[Swansea - Birmingham] Loan

Elliot Benyon [Southend - Torquay] Free

[Luton - Inverness] Loan

Stephen Dobbie [Brighton - Crystal Palace] Undisclosed

Mustapha Dumbuya [Crawley - Notts County] Free

Alex Gogic [Olympiakos - Swansea] Undisclosed

[Blackburn - Dundee Utd] Loan

Devarn Green [Burton - Blackburn] Undisclosed

Grant Hall [Tottenham - Swindon] Loan

Jason Kennedy [Rochdale - Bradford] Free

Massimo Luongo [Tottenham - Swindon] Loan

Shay McCartan [Burnley - Accrington] Free

[Besiktas - Hull] £1.5m

Lewis McGugan [Nottingham Forest - Watford] Free

Marc Muniesa [Barcelona - Stoke] Free

Marc Muniesa made his Barcelona debut at 17 but has now joined Stoke City

Daniel Nizic [unattached - Burnley]

Jamie Paterson [Walsall - Nottingham Forest] Undisclosed

Alejandro Pozuelo [Real Betis - Swansea City] Undisclosed

Tijane Reis [Unattached - Swindon]

Dale Tonge [Rotherham - Torquay] Free

Kolo Toure [Manchester City - Liverpool] Free

David Wotherspoon [Hibernian - St Johnstone] Free

Dean Whitehead [Stoke - Middlesbrough] Free

Conor Wilkinson [Millwall - Bolton] Compensation yet to be agreed

Gregor Zabret [NK Domzale - Swansea] Undisclosed

1 JULY

Patrick Bamford [Chelsea - MK Dons] Loan

[Blackpool - Bolton] Free

Cabral [Basel - Sunderland] Free

[Copenhagen - Cardiff] £7.5m

David Cornell [Swansea - St Mirren] Loan

Craig Curran [Rochdale - Limerick] Free

Modibo Diakite [Lazio - Sunderland] Free

Christian Dibble [Bury - Barnsley] Free

Christopher Dilo [Blackburn - St Mirren] Free

[Swansea - St Johnstone] Loan

Michele Fornasier [Manchester United - Sampdoria] Free

Craig Forsyth [Watford - Derby] £150,000 (reported)

Lazio defender Modibo Diakite was one of three Sunderland signings on 1 July

Will Grigg [Walsall - Brentford] Compensation yet to be agreed

Robert Hall [West Ham - Bolton] Compensation yet to be agreed

Andy Haworth [Rochdale - Notts County] Free

James Hurst [West Brom - Crawley] Free

Uche Ikpeazu [Reading - Watford] Free

Fraser Kerr [Birmingham - Motherwell] Free

Lee Molyneux [Accrington-Crewe] Free

Marvin Morgan [Shrewsbury - Plymouth] Free

Luke Murphy [Crewe - Leeds] £1m (reported)

Andy Procter [Preston - Bury] Free

Valentin Roberge [Maritimo - Sunderland] Free

Thomas Rogne [Celtic - Wigan] Free

Yaya Sanogo [Auxerre - Arsenal] Free