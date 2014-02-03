Send a comment to BBC Sport

The page used to contact BBC Sport has moved - please click on this link for the new contact form.

Due to the volume of queries we receive, we will be unable to answer any question already answered in our FAQs.

If you wish to make a formal complaint, please do not use this form but instead go to our complaints website. Feedback on our TV and radio offering should be sent via the complaints website, in order for it to be entered into the audience log.

Our editorial guidelines can be found at this page.