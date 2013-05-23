Thursday's gossip column

TRANSFER GOSSIP

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney, 27, is reportedly being lined up for a £40m move to Paris St-Germain.

Paris St-Germain are believed to have made direct contact with Rooney over a big-money summer move.

Chelsea and England midfielder Frank Lampard, 34, has hinted he would like to extend his Stamford Bridge stay until 2016.

Rooney has made 402 appearances for Manchester United, scoring 197 goals

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon claims forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 28, could be heading to Chelsea.

Liverpool are believed to be refusing to loan 28-year-old winger Stewart Downing to Fulham but are prepared to sell him to the London club.

Former England international striker Darren Bent, 29, has reportedly been told he is free to leave Aston Villa this summer.

West Ham say they are confident of being able to sign 20-year-old forward Romelu Lukaku from London rivals Chelsea.

Montpellier have put a price tag of 100m euros (£85.4m) on 23-year-old midfielder Remy Cabella, a reported target for Arsenal.

Napoli are believed to want Chelsea's interim manager Rafael Benitez and striker Fernando Torres.

Hull City look set to launch bids to sign Wigan free agent Maynor Figueroa, Burnley's Charlie Austin and West Brom's Peter Odemwingie.

Tottenham are ready to launch a £36m double bid to sign 27-year-old Valencia striker Roberto Soldado and forward Leandro Damiao, 23, from Brazilian club Internacional.

GLOBAL GOSSIP (sourced by BBC Monitoring)

Everton and Inter Milan are interested in signing Espanyol's Ghanaian midfielder Wakaso Mubarak, 22.

Ibrahimovic joined PSG in 2012 from Milan, and has since scored 29 goals in 33 outings

Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Higuain, 25, has agreed in principle to join Juventus on a four-year deal worth £4m per season. The Argentine has also been targeted by Arsenal.

Paris St-Germain striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 31, has not ruled out a move away from the club in the summer.

Brazilian side Santos say that "no interesting proposals" have yet been made for Neymar, 21. Barcelona have reportedly made two offers for the striker.

Brazilian defender Adriano Correia, 28, has extended his contract with Barcelona until 2017, with a £76m buy-out clause.

OTHER GOSSIP

Roberto Martinez will decide on Thursday whether to continue as manager of Wigan, but he does not have another job lined up despite apparent interest from Stoke City, Everton and Malaga.

Chelsea have lodged an inquiry with Galatasaray about £20m-rated Turkey striker Burak Yilmaz, 27.

Goalkeeper Robert Green, 33, says he is happy to stay at relegated QPR and fight for a starting place.

Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers has suggested he would sell striker Luis Suarez, 26, "if the price was right".

Andy Carroll's former club Newcastle United are not prepared to pay the £15m fee West Ham United have agreed with Liverpool for the 24-year-old striker.

Stunned Tony Pulis has been left feeling betrayed over his shock sacking as Stoke City manager.

Arsenal will listen to £5m bids for Belgian defender Thomas Vermaelen, 27, even though the player is keen to remain with the Gunners.

AND FINALLY

Whether you rate him or think he is a liability, David Luiz does make sure life is never boring. Just before jetting to the United States for an end-of-season tour, the Chelsea defender decided he fancied a spin at the Blues' training ground in Cobham and took Yossi Benayoun and Fernando Torres in the car with him.

