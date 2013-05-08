David Moyes's career in pictures 8 May 2013 From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/22454208 Read more about sharing. Just four days after taking charge of Everton in the Merseyside derby, David Moyes was named as the new manager of Manchester United following Sir Alex Ferguson's announcement that he will retire at the end of the season A central defender by trade, Moyes started his playing career in 1980 with Celtic in his native Glasgow. Having spent time in the lower reaches of the English Football League, he returned to Scotland with Dunfermline and Hamilton before heading back south of the border to finish his playing career at Preston Having become Preston assistant boss, Moyes was promoted to player-manager in January 1998, saving the club from relegation to Division Three in his first season in charge. Twelve months later they were beaten in the play-off semi-finals but Moyes and Preston won the Division Two title in 2000 Moyes guided Preston to a fourth-place finish in their first season back in Division One. They edged past Birmingham on penalties in the play-off semi-finals, but missed out on promotion after a 3-0 defeat by Bolton in the final Moyes became a Premier League manager on 14 March 2002 when he was named Everton boss, succeeding Walter Smith. He won his first game in charge, 2-1 at home to Fulham, and Everton finished 15th that season Moyes handed a 16-year-old Wayne Rooney his professional debut in August 2002. The striker moved to Manchester United in 2004 and claims in Rooney's autobiography, published in 2006, led his former manager to sue him for libel. The case was settled out of court In his first full season in charge, Moyes took Everton to seventh place, their best position since 1996, winning the LMA Manager of the Year in the process. However, 2003-04 proved a more challenging campaign, with the Toffees finishing just one place outside the relegation zone Everton bounced back from their 2003-04 disappointment to take fourth place in the Premier League and a Champions League qualifying spot in 2004-05, pipping city rivals Liverpool. But Moyes was unable to lead his side into the group stages as they lost 4-2 on aggregate to Spanish side Villarreal Victory on penalties against Manchester United saw Everton reach the FA Cup final in 2009, their first cup final appearance since 1995. Despite Louis Saha scoring in the first minute, Moyes missed out on silverware as his side lost 2-1 to Chelsea. For the second season in a row, they finished fifth in the league. Moyes celebrated his 10-year anniversary as Everton secured seventh place in 2011-12, their sixth successive top-half finish. The Scot is the third-longest serving manager in England behind Arsene Wenger and the man he will succeed at Manchester United, Sir Alex Ferguson