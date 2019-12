WIDGET

What is the BBC Sport widget?

The BBC Sport widget allows you to view the top BBC Sport headlines, right from your Notification Centre. This means you can swipe down at any time to see what's happening in the world of sport.

How do I add the widget?

1. Swipe down from the top of your device. Select the "Today" tab

2. Click "Edit" at the bottom of the page

3. Add "BBC Sport Headlines"

4. Click "Done"

You should then see the top 3 stories from BBC Sport.

How often are the stories updated?

When you swipe down to see the widget - the list of stories will automatically update.

Updating stories in the widget should make minimal use of your data plan.

PUSH NOTIFICATIONS

What are push notifications?

Push notifications are alerts which automatically let you know when something of interest to you has happened. In the case of BBC Sport, they can provide information about football matches of interest, for example when a game has kicked off, when a goal is scored or the half-time and full-time results.

To receive push notifications requires a network connection.

What types of notification are available?

Push notifications are available for all teams competing in the Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two, Football Conference, Scottish Premiership, Scottish Championship, Scottish League One and Scottish League Two. On setting alerts for a team you will receive updates for all their matches in major competitions, not just for league games.

Notifications are also available for Formula One races and international cricket teams.

How can I subscribe/unsubscribe from push notifications?

In the BBC Sport app click on the menu icon, then click on the item below "Sport Home". This will take you to the "My Alerts" section where you can add and remove push notifications.

When first selecting a push notification (e.g. Accrington Stanley goals) you will see a message requesting permission to send you push notifications. Tap 'OK' to subscribe or 'Don't Allow' to decline. You can add alerts for as many teams as you want. This preference can also be changed at any time within your device's notification settings:

- To turn notifications off

From your device's home screen, visit Settings > Notification Center (iOS 7) or Notifications (iOS 6), and select the BBC Sport app from the list. Ensure all options are set to 'off', and Alert Style is 'none'.

- To turn notifications on

From your device's home screen, visit Settings > Notification Center (iOS 7) or Notifications (iOS 6), and select the BBC Sport app from the list. Set Alert Style to either "Banners" or "Alerts".

NB, If you are not receiving notifications but the settings screen suggests they are switched on, it may be necessary to reinitialize the push settings by first turning all alert settings off before turning them on again.

How do the notifications appear?

If the BBC Sport app is open when a push notification (e.g. kick-off) is received then it will pop up on your screen similar to a text message. Depending on your settings the alert may also be accompanied by a sound.

If the BBC Sport app is closed when a push notification (e.g. kick-off) is received then it will briefly be displayed in your device's status bar (as a "banner alert"). Depending on your settings the alert may also be accompanied by a sound.

Tapping the notification will load the corresponding match page, or live scores page if a match page is unavailable.

Push notifications require a network connection.

Will I be charged for push notifications?

Push notifications are free to receive, but may make minimal use of your data plan if delivered via your mobile network provider.

How do I turn the push notification sound off?

From your device's home screen, visit Settings > Notification Center (iOS 7) or Notifications (iOS 6), and select the BBC Sport app from the list. Set Sounds to off.

By default the native OS sound is played whenever an alert is received.

Push notifications Privacy Policy:

If you choose to receive push notifications, a unique identifier relating to your device will be stored by ProcessOne on behalf of the BBC to provide you with the service.

No other personal data relating to you (such as a username or email address) is processed. The BBC will keep your information secure and not share it with anyone else in accordance with the BBC's Privacy and Cookies Policy, available at http://www.bbc.co.uk/privacy

You can choose to unsubscribe from push notifications from BBC Sport in the "My Alerts" section of the app.

OTHER

How do I send feedback to the BBC about the app?

If you have any comments or suggestions about the BBC Sport app, or a question that isn't covered by these FAQs, please use the 'Send Feedback' menu which will open the email client on your phone, in order to send an email to the BBC. If you don't have email set up on your device you can email us at sportapp@bbc.com.

You will be required to enter your name and comment. The email will automatically contain the model of the phone you are using, which will be helpful to us.

Please note that we cannot reply individually to every email but we do read all your comments and appreciate your feedback. If you are having difficulties with the app we will try to help you.

If you wish to raise a formal complaint about the BBC Sports app, please go to the BBC Complaints homepage at www.bbc.co.uk/complaints.

How much will it cost to use the BBC Sport app on my phone over 3G networks?

The BBC Sport app is a free to use, but mobile network operators will charge for data used over their networks.

Data allowances and mobile network tariffs are the responsibility of the mobile network operators.

If you are unsure how much 3G data costs, or what your data allowance is, then contact your mobile network operator.

How can I customise the app?

The BBC Sport app allows you to choose which menu items are displayed in the 'Quick Links' section of the main navigation.

To add football teams into the 'Quick Links' section simply select the 'ADD TO QUICK LINKS' button on any football team page.

To add an item from 'More Sports' into the 'Quick Links' section select the 'Edit' option in the main navigation, then the add icon next to the item you want, and then select 'Done'. In edit mode items can also be reordered and removed.

How do I share stories?

The BBC Sport app allows you to share BBC Sport stories and content with friends using email, Facebook or Twitter.

To share the content tap the relevant icon, which is towards the bottom of the page. (please note that you may be required to log in to any non-BBC service or application)

Unfortunately due to copyright law you are unable to select and copy any text or links. However by using the share options you can share the whole page.

How can I refresh the content on a page in the app?

Pages can be refreshed by holding the page with your finger and pulling down the page until you see the 'Release to refresh' message.

Release the page, and it should then be updated with the latest content.

How can I find the settings menu for the app?

The settings page allows you to turn statistics gathering on and off.

To access the screen select the 'Other' section in the main menu and then select the 'Settings' item from the list that appears.

How do I opt out of statistics collection?

We collect statistical data about how the application is used to help us learn what works and what's most useful to you.

The more data we gather, the better we know what people want from applications like this. All data is collected anonymously (e.g. we won't know what pages a specific person visits, or their location, but we will be able to see general trends about which pages and areas are more popular). If you'd prefer us not to collect this data, we won't.

To opt out of statistics collection, go to the Settings menu option and untick the 'Share Statistics' check-box.

The BBC will only use usage statistics information to analyse and improve the services offered through this and other apps.

For more information, visit the Privacy Policy page by tapping the Privacy menu option in the app.

Why am I unable to access any content within the app?

Please check your network connection.

If images and headlines are not being displayed on the homepage, refresh the app by pulling down the screen to refresh.

Should the images and headlines still not display, forcibly quit the app and try again.

If you are still having problems, please email us at mobile@bbc.co.uk.

Will the BBC be adding new features to the BBC Sport app?

Yes, when new features become available a notification will be displayed within the app.

How do I access external links?

Links to external websites are shown on certain pages in the app. Tap on the link to open it in an external page browser. To return to the BBC Sport app select the 'Done' button to takes you back into the app.

Some BBC Sport content has not yet been updated so it can appear in the app, this content may also be displayed in an external page browser. Additionally, BBC News stories will also be displayed in an external page browser.

Please note that the BBC is not responsible for content on external websites.

How can I use the app when not connected to the Internet?

Currently the app is not available for use without an internet connection.

Why is my sport not covered?

Unfortunately we are unable to cover every sport on a regular basis. However we do try to cover as many major events as possible based on editorial merit.

Can I turn on push notifications for goal alerts?

This feature is currently unavailable however it will be added to the app in a future update.

In which countries is the Sport app available?

The app has been released by BBC Worldwide, the main commercial arm of the BBC and a wholly owned subsidiary.

The BBC Sport app is therefore available to download in all of the Apple App Stores outside the United Kingdom.

Users in the UK can download a UK version of the BBC Sport app.

Is there advertising in the Sports app?

Yes, there is advertising in the international version of the BBC Sport app.