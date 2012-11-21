Roberto Di Matteo takes responsibility for the results at Chelsea and admits he is to blame for the 3-0 defeat by Juventus in Turin.

The former manager has left the club after only winning two in their last eight games and with qualification from their Group in the Champions League now looking very unlikely.

Even victory in their final group game against FC Nordsjaelland at Stamford Bridge may not be enough to see the current champions through to the knockout stages.