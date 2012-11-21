Di Matteo's final Chelsea interview

Roberto Di Matteo takes responsibility for the results at Chelsea and admits he is to blame for the 3-0 defeat by Juventus in Turin.

The former manager has left the club after only winning two in their last eight games and with qualification from their Group in the Champions League now looking very unlikely.

Even victory in their final group game against FC Nordsjaelland at Stamford Bridge may not be enough to see the current champions through to the knockout stages.

Top videos

Video

Di Matteo's final Chelsea interview

Video

Watch McGregor's wild news conference

Video

Can Aguero mark 300th game with another wonder goal?

Video

Ouch! Djokovic hits ball into doubles partner Federer

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Bacteria ate eight centimetres of my Achilles tendon - Cazorla

Video

Murray explains reasons behind early end to season

  • From the section Tennis
Video

After 635 days the Browns win thanks to star Mayfield

Video

Alexander-Arnold on friend & 'bitter rival' Lingard

Video

'It feels great to make history' - Oliver Fisher on record 59

  • From the section Golf
Video

Unsung Hero - rugby's volunteer heroes

Video

MOTD: The Premier League Show

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you