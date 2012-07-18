This weekend's BBC Sport coverage

Four-time world champion John Higgins

World Championship snooker takes centre stage on BBC Sport this Bank Holiday weekend.

After 14 days of battling on the baize, the final two contenders will begin a three-day final at the Crucible on Saturday for the most famous trophy in snooker.

There is also World Cup rowing from Belgrade, the Badminton Horse Trials, and live men's and women's hockey from the Olympic test event in London.

The best of the weekend's Premier League action will be on Match of the Day on Sunday.

All the big stories are on the BBC News channel. Its main sports bulletin, Sportsday, goes out between 1830-1900 and 1930-2000 on Saturday and at 1745, 1845 and 1945 on Sunday, you can also watch these bulletins live on the BBC Sport website.

All times are BST and subject to last-minute change. Sport broadcast via the BBC Sport website is available to UK users only.

FOOTBALL

Saturday

Football Focus

1145-1215, BBC One/online

Final Score

1430-1800, BBC Red Button/online

1630-1710, BBC Two/online

Football League Show

2355-0055, BBC One/online

Sunday

Final Score

1530-1615, BBC One/online

Match of the Day

2225-2355, BBC One/online

SNOOKER

World Championship

Saturday

1000-2300, BBC Red Button/online

1000-1300, HD Channel/online

1300-1730, BBC Two/HD Channel/Online

1900-2000, BBC Two/HD Channel?Online

Sunday

1400-1810, BBC Two/HD Channel/Online

1810-1900, BBC Two/HD Channel - Barry Hearn: The People's Promoter

1900-2300, BBC Two/HD Channel/Online

Monday

1430-1800, BBC Two/HD Channel/Online

1930-2300, BBC Two/HD Channel/Online

MOTO GP

Estoril GP

Saturday

1250-1605, Red Button - qualifying

Sunday

1110-1230, Red Button - Moto 2 and 3 races live

1230-1400, BBC Two - Moto GP race live

1400-1430, Red Button - Moto GP Extra

1430-1530, Red Button - Estoril 125cc

HOCKEY

Olympic test event

Saturday

1145-1315, Red Button - live women's hockey: GB v Argentina.

1700-1830, Red Button - live men's hockey: Australia v GB.

Sunday

1215-1415, Red Button - live women's hockey final.

1830-2030, Red Button - live men's hockey final.

EQUESTRIAN

Badminton Horse Trials

Sunday

1150-1800, Red Button - live coverage

ROWING

World Cup, Belgrade

Sunday

0940-1255, Red Button - live coverage

RUGBY UNION

Saturday

1930-2130, Red Button - Scrum V. Live coverage of Aironi v Ospreys.

1930-2130, Red Button - Ulster Rugby Live. Coverage of Munster v Ulster.