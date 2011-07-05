Sportsday Live - breaking news from the world of sport

Welcome to BBC Sport's rolling news service - the best sporting news, highlights and conversation as it happens.

England striker Ellen White opens the scoring in World Cup match with Japan. (UK only)

Evan Davis goes for a run with ultra-marathon man Dean Karnazes

Tiger Woods recalls picking up some tips on playing out of bunkers from the late, great Seve Ballesteros

0000: That's it for Tuesday's edition of Sportsday Live, which will resume on Wednesday at 0800 BST.

2355: Brief football snippet from our Gossip Column for Wednesday. Inter Milan admit they need to sell before they buy this summer, opening the door for Manchester United to bid for £35m-rated Wesley Sneijder (says the Daily Mirror). More rumours and the like will no doubt file in for our updated morning edition.

2345: Here are some highlights and interviews from the IPC European Championships in Berlin, where Matthew Walker won gold for Great Britain with team-mate Jonathan Fox taking silver behind him in the men's 50m freestyle. Walker will be hoping to increase his medal haul in Germany when he competes in the 50m butterfly S7 on Friday, and the men's 100m freestyle S7 on Saturday.

2337: Manchester United and Ecuador winger Antonio Valencia has injured the ankle which he had surgery on last year - and will miss their second Copa America Group B match against Venezuela on Saturday. National team doctor Tony Ocampo said he was lucky the injury, suffered during Ecuador's 0-0 draw with Paraguay, was not more serious.

2333: Here's some further background on tonight's T20 world record-breaker Arul Suppiah - an in-depth interview with Somerset CCC from March 2009. Slow left-armer Suppiah was born and raised in Kuala Lumpur but moved to England to further his career, and is a graduate of the well-known Millfield School.

2322: A football line from AFP: French striker Jeremie Aliadiere signs a one-year deal with Lorient - with an option for three extra years. Aliadiere, 28, left early in his career for England to play under Arsene Wenger at Arsenal, before appearing for West Ham, Wolverhampton, Middlesbrough and Celtic.

2313: Simon Mann - who witnessed world record-breaking figures (see 2113 entry) at the Swalec Stadium while reporting for BBC Radio 5 live tonight - on Twitter: "Arul Suppiah modestly suggested that it would be better for spectators if batsmen dominated in T20 after his 6-5 in Cardiff."

2305: Press Association have a rugby league line: Salford winger Jodie Broughton is crowned as the sport's fastest man in a sprint challenge at Headingley, narrowly beating his former Leeds team-mate Ben Jones-Bishop into second place. The event took place during the Rugby League 9s Grand Final night, where Warrington were the victors thanks to an 18-10 win over surprise finalists Cumbria.

2256: Opta Sports on Twitter: "243 - Only Leighton Baines (247) fired over more crosses in open play than Stewart Downing in the 2010-11 Premier League. Supply."

2252: We now have full quotes from England coach Hope Powell after her side dispatched Japan 2-0 to top their group in Germany. She believes their progress to the quarter-finals of the Women's World Cup, where they will play France, can only increase their confidence in the tournament.

2244: Here's in Cardiff, where world record breaker Arul Suppiah - who had never before taken five wickets in county cricket - took 6-5 to inspire the visitors.

2235: Sky Sports News are reporting that Liverpool are making a £15m bid for Aston Villa winger Stewart Downing.

2227: Speaking on BBC Radio 5 live, Sir Jackie Stewart is defending Formula 1 from Jacques Villeneuve's accusations that the sport has been a 'borefest' this season. "No," he insists. "It's been one of the best seasons l've ever seen. Everybody's been on their toes. There's been so many lead changes. [Sebastian] Vettel has a maturity that I've rarely seen in a young driver, he's been superb. And the drive that Jenson Button had in Canada was one of the greatest ever."

2219: Cricket full-time from Cardiff: Somerset have won by five wickets against Glamorgan in the Friends Life t20. BBC Sport report to follow.

2213: Some media outlets are reporting that preliminary discussions have taken place over a 2012 fight between Britain's Amir Khan - the WBA light-welterweight champion - and American legend Floyd Mayweather Jnr. Khan has repeatedly 'called out' Mayweather as he prepares to step into the welterweight division after a 23 July title defence against IBF champion Zab Judah.

2205: Full-time result from Dresden: Nigeria finished their Women's World Cup campaign with a 1-0 win over Canada in their final Group A game on - but both sides exited the tournament.

2158: Sam Hynd led a British clean sweep in the S8 400m freestyle on day three of the European Swimming Championships in Berlin. The world record holder took gold, with younger brother Oliver winning silver while Tom Young took bronze.

2149: We now have full highlights of England securing their place in the quarter-finals of the Women's World Cup with a fine 2-0 win over Japan in Germany. Arsenal striker Ellen White's opening goal is a particular treat.

2144: Friends Life t20 cricket update... after that Glamorgan innings of 98 all out (17.4 overs), Somerset are currently 42 for 3 (after 6.4 overs).

2139: Full-time result from Women's World Cup: France 2-4 Germany. England, subsequently, will play France for a place in the semi-finals. Official attendance of 45,000 at that Germany match.

2132: 'Principal of Lotus Formula 1 team' Tony Fernandes on Twitter: "Some of you may be confused. There is no way we are giving up Team Lotus. We fought to hard and earnt the right. Will be a great combination."

2126: Sports news correspondent Gordon Farquhar is giving details, on BBC Radio 5 live, about four London 2012 Olympic Test events later on this summer. Locog are the organisers - for mountain biking at Hadley Farm, beach volleyball on Horseguards Parade, and basketball at the Olympic Park. The BMX event, we believe, is sold out. "It's important [for Locog] to show you are on top of things," he says. "These places need to be tested now. It's also a chance for them to think about how they can improve anything."

2118: Flurry of football action from the Women's World Cup. Berangere Sapowicz was sent off for France, for serious foul play, before Inka Grings converted from the spot. But, 72 minutes in, Laura Georges pulled a goal back for France. Now 3-2 to Germany.

2113: Live cricket update from Friends Life t20... slow left-armer Arul Suppiah has taken six wickets for five runs as Glamorgan were bowled out for 98 against Somerset in Cardiff. The visitors to bat now. RECORD-BREAKING STUFF. THEY ARE THE BEST T20 BOWLING FIGURES ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD EVER.

2104: Press Association report that Wigan prop Andy Coley has been ruled out of the champions' rearranged home match against Castleford tomorrow. He was handed a one-match ban and £300 fine after being found guilty of running in and punching during the Warriors' win over Leeds.

2059: World 400m champion Sanya Richards-Ross is now on BBC Radio 5 live - who are still addressing anti-doping methods - talking about the warm public reception her American compatriot Justin Gatlin got recently after it became apparent he would be in their squad for the world championships. "We were pretty close friends, but I did feel betrayed when he got caught," she continues. "But he did his time - and I'm now proud to see what he's doing."

2051: And here's our report on , as Worcestershire wasted a decent winning position to lose by 10 runs at New Road.

2047: England cricketer Graeme Swann on Twitter: "Another fine win for the Notts outlaws. I thought my contribution of watching it on TV whilst eating a bacon sandwich was the difference."

2044: On BBC Radio 5 live, the head of UK Anti-Doping - Andy Parkinson - insists the 'Whereabouts' system is working. "Yes," he says. "We have anecdotal evidence from athletes. It's about balance though. We need to keep finessing that."

2039: BBC Sport's Alistair Magowan, at the Women's World Cup in Germany, on Twitter: "Fra 0-2 Ger. If it stays like that England will play France in the quarters. Surely that's the better option no?"

2034: On pinning down the machinations of some anti-doping systems outside the UK, BBC Sport's chief sports writer Tom Fordyce adds: "It's a patchy picture in certain places."

2030: Talking about the UK Anti-Doping Agency's 'Whereabouts' system on BBC Radio 5 live, British sprinter Emily Freeman says: "On my wedding day I had to tell them where I was for an hour. They didn't come and test me then - so it was okay! I just hope other countries will raise the bar to match us."

2024: Germany pulling away from France at the Women's World Cup. Inka Grings has added a second. 2-0.

2017: More from the Friends Life T20... Nottinghamshire were 152 all out, while Worcestershire are 120 for 4 (after 17.0 overs) in reply at New Road.

2013: GOAL - Germany have taken the lead against France in the Women's World Cup, Kerstin Garefrekes putting them ahead after 25 minutes. England will face one or the other in the last eight.

2007: A London Calling special is getting under way on BBC Radio 5 live. They are addressing the anti-doping system for elite athletes: BBC Sport's chief sports writer reporter Tom Fordyce has been registered with the 'Whereabouts' system - which Andy Murray calls "draconian" - for the past month or so, and received his first visit from a tester this week...

1959: Friends Life T20 cricket update. Neither Glamorgan nor Somerset have batted yet because the start has been delayed due to rain at the Swalec Stadium. Play to begin in a matter of moments.

1954: Reuters report that Hong Kong, Guadalajara (Mexico) and Kazan (Russia) are the only cities to have submitted formal bids to host either the 2015 or 2017 swimming world championships.

1949: Speaking on BBC Radio 5 live, the Daily Telegraph's chief sports reporter Paul Kelso has been talking about the facing new manager Chris Hughton at Birmingham City. "This is a big question mark about the club's finances," he said. "There is no doubt Alex McLeish knew something was not right when he handed in his notice."

1937: Leicester confirm the signing of former England striker Dave Nugent from Portsmouth. The 26-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the Foxes.

1928: Ireland record their second successive ICC Intercontinental Cup one-day international win by beating Namibia by eight wickets in Belfast,

1919: BBC Sport's Jonathan Stevenson on Twitter: "You've got to beat the best to be the best, so bring whoever on in the quarters" - England's Ellen White. Legend."

1913: England coach Hope Powell tells BBC Sport: "We are getting closer. The next game will be a big test for us. The ambition was to top the group and we have achieved that."

1910: England will face either Germany or France in the last eight of the Women's World Cup in Leverkusen. Read the match report

1906: QPR are lining up a bid for West Ham striker Carlton Cole, reports the Guardian.

1903: England are through to the quarter-finals of the Women's World Cup after a 2-0 defeat of Japan.

1857: Essex captain James Foster suspended for two games by ECB disciplinary panel after a number of disciplinary issues at the county, who have been fined £5000.

1852: The Guardian report that Sunderland striker Asamoah Gyan could leave the club this summer, with Zenit St Petersburg interested.

1837: GOAL - Substitute Rachel Yankey puts England 2-0 up with 25 minutes remaining with a finish from a tight angle - follow live text commentary from Jessica Creighton.

1835: Former swimmer and BBC Sport pundit Karen Pickering - at the IPC European Swimming Championships in Berlin - reports on Twitter: "14-year-old Hannah Russell just picked up her first major champ medal.....a bronze in the S12 100m fly in a new GB record of 1.11.83"

1831: Lauda also says: "[But] Lewis is very well kept at McLaren, he and Jenson Button are two top drivers. So I don't think he has to leave. All McLaren has to do is give him a better car."

1829: Three-time Formula One world champion Niki Lauda tells BBC Radio 5 live that Lewis Hamilton will remain at McLaren next year. He says: "There is no chance whatsoever [of Hamilton leaving] because he has a contract with McLaren for next year. It's too far out to seriously discuss it now."

1827: that Peterborough have made an approach for Yeovil's out-of-contract defender Craig Alcock.

1814: England will top Group B and earn a quarter-final with Germany or France if the scores remain the same.

1803: England lead 1-0 against Japan at half-time in Augsburg, follow live commentary on the BBC website and watch the video above.

1759: Cardiff Blues have placed Gareth Baber and Justin Burnell in charge of the team following Dai Young's move to Wasps,

1752: Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony reveals signing of Manchester United forward Nicky Ajose on Twitter: "Ok welcome on board Nicky Ajose. Four-year deal. England Under-20 striker and excellent addition to squad. Signed and Sealed!"

1748: Former Crawley midfielder Stevie Masterton has told BBC Sussex about his gambling addiction which has left him without a club.

Hamann coached at MK Dons and Leicester last season

1738: New Stockport manager Dietmar Hamann tells Sky Sports: "I'll go to places I've not been before but I'm not afraid of that because that's what it's all about in football - taking up new challenges."

1733: Inverness Caledonian Thistle have signed former Ipswich defender Josh Meekings and ex-Rangers midfielder Andrew Shinnie,

1729: GOAL - England take the lead thanks to a deft lob from the edge of the area from Ellen White.

1715: England are kicking off against Japan in the Women's World Cup with live commentary from live text commentary from BBC Sport's Jessica Creighton.

1710: Thor Hushovd leads the Tour de France by just a second from Cadel Evans, with Frank Schleck in third. Hushovd said: "I really had to fight, I went so, so deep to stay with the climbers. I'm really happy I managed to stay there and keep the yellow jersey."

1706: Woods will reveal how he picked up some tips on playing out of bunkers from the late Seve Ballesteros in a documentary to be shown on BBC One on Sunday night.

1704: Tiger Woods will be replaced in the Open by Australian Brendan Jones, .

1700: British rider Bradley Wiggins finished 11th on stage four and is sixth overall. He said: "I'm pretty happy. It's still early days - these stages are about staying safe and not giving too much away. The real stuff's is to come but it's still tough."

1658: Australian Cadel Evans says after his stage win: "It was so close I couldn't see who won it myself. I had to change bikes with about 15km to go but my team carried me through and I managed to finish off the job."

1657: Neville continues: "The challenge will come from the same teams. It won't change. Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Man City. It will come from those clubs."

1651: Gary Neville tells BBC Radio Manchester's Steve Wyeth: "There is going to be a lot of investment from the top teams this summer. But I still see Manchester United being in pole position because of the continuity at the club, the manager and what he brings."

1640: Meanwhile, Olympic champion Nicole Cooke has won the fifth stage of the Giro Donne - the biggest women's stage race of the year, in Italy - with a lone breakaway, Cycling Weekly reports.

1636: BBC Sports news correspondent Dan Roan on Twitter: "Breaking: Woods out of Open: "I am only going to come back when I'm 100 percent ready. I do not want to risk further injury. I'm being smarter this time. I'm very disappointed and want to express my regrets to the British fans."

1635: Woods has not recovered from injuries to his left leg so will miss out on the tournament in Sandwich next week.

1633: BREAKING NEWS - Tiger Woods will miss the Open.

1632: Former England batsman Matthew Maynard has signed a two-year deal to be new head coach of South African side Nashua Titans, .

1622: Cadel Evans has won the fourth stage of the Tour de France, edging out a photo finish with reigning champion Alberto Contador. Thor Hushovd keeps the yellow jersey after finishing sixth.

1618: BBC 5 Live's Nigel Adderley reports England team news on Twitter: "England changes : Faye White, Fara Williams, Eni Aluko, Rachel Yankey replaced by Sophie Bradley, Anita Asante, Karen Carney, Jess Clarke." Captain White has been rested as a precaution.

1607: England are just over an hour away from their final group match in the Women's World Cup. Hope Powell's side take on Japan in Augsburg, kick-off is at 1715BST with coverage on the red button and the BBC Sport website.

1602: Double Paralympic gold medallist Ellie Simmonds is due to race the 50m freestyle in the IPC European Swimming Championships in Berlin today. Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

1555: Warrington coach Tony Smith tells that the Super League leaders will again be without captain Adrian Morley and stand-off Lee Briers for this Friday's home clash with Huddersfield.

1545: BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty blogs about Carlos Tevez's uncertain future. "[Manchester] City are willing to play a long game until the right deal comes along."

1538: Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville tells the Manchester Evening News that the Red Devils will soon be more than a match for Barcelona. "Next season will be tougher for them [Barcelona] because teams like United will learn. Things go in cycles."

1530: The ATP World Tour says prize money at the season-ending ATP World Tour Finals will increase by 30% over the next three years, taking the total prize money available on the men's pro tennis tour to about $90 million (£56m).

1522: Former swimmer and BBC Sport pundit Karen Pickering, at the IPC European Swimming Championships in Berlin, on Twitter: "Clean sweep for GB in the S8 400m free. Gold to Sam Hynd ahead of his younger brother Oliver & Tom Young."

1514: BBC Olympic sports reporter Ollie Williams, at the London 2012 Olympics equestrian event, on Twitter: "Equestrian organiser Tim Hadaway: "We've got a great opportunity to open up this sport to a new audience and we saw a bit of that today."

1507: With 60km remaining in stage four of the Tour de France, a breakaway of five riders currently hold a lead of two minutes and 27 seconds. Team Sky's Bradley Wiggins stopped to change his back wheel but the Brit is now back on his bike and racing to rejoin the main bunch. Follow live commentary from BBC Radio 5 live online.

1459: Everton have re-signed teenage Sporting Lisbon defender Eric Dier on a season-long loan.

1449: Select committee chairman John Whittingdale tells London's Evening Standard that pulling out of Fifa would be the Football Association's "nuclear option" should world football's governing body not embrace reform.

1441:Red Bull's Mark Webber, who lies second in the Formula 1 drivers' world championship, tells the Daily Mail he's in no real rush to firm up his contract. "Red Bull have been great and they are very keen to keep me, no question about it,' he said. 'We are talking but there is no real urgency from both sides."

1436: Manchester United footballer Rio Ferdinand has told the High Court of his anger at a newspaper story about an alleged affair, BBC reports.

1430: The Olympic Park Legacy Company will carry out an investigation into its "internal stadium procedures" after an employee was suspended for working as a consultant for West Ham during the Olympic Stadium bid process.

1423: Former Liverpool and Newcastle midfielder Dietmar Hamann has been named as the new manager of Stockport County, .

1416: Also in the Championship, Reading winger Hal Robson-Kanu - who scored six goals last season - has signed a new three year contract with the club.

1413: Birmingham manager Chris Hughton insists his position or plans for the future have not been affected by events surrounding the club's leading share-holder Carson Yeung in Hong Kong. He says: "The events in Hong Kong haven't affected us in the slightest. Business goes on as normal."

1406: Imanol Erviti heads a group of five riders who have a near five-minute lead over the peloton in the fourth stage of the Tour de France. Follow live text commentary on the official Tour website.

1403: Relegated Football League clubs Stockport County and Lincoln City will both begin next season in the Blue Square Bet Premier on their travels as

1359: New Inter Milan manager Gian Piero Gasperini is confident Wesley Sneijder will stay at the club this summer, saying: "Wesley's situation does not worry me."

1353: BBC Olympic sports reporter Ollie Williams on Twitter: "Piggy French leads after day two of Olympic equestrian test event."

1349: New Rugby coach Neil Back tells BBC Radio 5 Live: "To get Rugby into the Premiership would be a considerable achievement and one which could be a stepping stone to a successful coaching career."

1343: BBC Radio 5 Live's Sports News and Olympics Correspondent Gordon Farquhar believes that Indian hopes of a medal at the London Olympics "have been shattered" by the news that three Commonwealth gold medallists failed drugs tests last week.

1329: Real Madrid have agreed to sign Portugal left-back Fabio Coentrao from Benfica for a fee of 30m euros.

1322: QPR manager Neil Warnock tells the London Evening Standard that he expects captain Adel Taraabt to leave this summer. He said: "PSG have made an enquiry and they obviously offer him the chance to be nearer to home, although there is a Spanish club being mentioned as well."

1319: Boxer Gavin Rees has been forced to withdraw from his European Lightweight title defence against Derry Mathews on 23 July in Cardiff with a hand injury.

1315: Barcelona forward Pedro - who scored in the Champions League final victory over Manchester United at Wembley in May - has signed a new contract at the club which sees his buy-out clause rise to 150m euros.

1307: that Rangers hope to complete the signing of Juan Manuel Ortiz from Almeria on Tuesday.

1255: BBC Sport news correspondent Dan Roan on Twitter: "FA to announce Stuart Turner, the man behind their sponsorship deals with Vauxhall & Budweiser, appointed Group Commercial Director."

1248: Fulham are lining up a move to sign former Liverpool left-back John Arne Riise from Roma, Sky Sports report.

1233: Liverpool manager Kenny Dalglish says Steven Gerrard is missing the pre-season tour of Asia to "give himself the best opportunity to play on the opening day,"

1226: Partizan Belgrade defender Stefan Savic is undergoing a medical at Manchester City, .

1224: It's raining in Lorient as the fourth stage of the Tour de France gets under way. The road rises 150m, which will almost certainly rule out the sprinters. Watch out for Italy's Damiano Cunego, who is primarily a climber but has a good turn of speed, while Belgium's Philippe Gilbert won a similar finish on the first stage. Follow live text commentary on the official Tour website.

1214: The Yorkshire Post reports that the Virgin Racing team's decision to potentially move out of Yorkshire comes after they signed a technical partnership with the McLaren team.

1209: Liverpool announce that captain Steven Gerrard will not join the rest of the squad when they leave for their tour of Asia on Sunday. He will stay at their Melwood training ground to continue his rehabilitation from a groin injury.

1200: Sheffield Wednesday sign defender Julian Bennett from Nottingham Forest on a free transfer,

1150: BBC Scotland's senior football reporter Chris McLaughlin on Twitter: "[Craig] Bellamy keen on coming back to Celtic but his £90k wages could scupper deal. Celtic looking to negotiate."

1148: BBC Sport reports that Manchester City will ask for more than £40m for captain Carlos Tevez and are in no rush to sell him.

1145: England batsman Kevin Pietersen has said Alastair Cook has his backing despite a shaky start to his time as England one-day skipper, BBC Sport reports.

Hargreaves won the Champions League in 2008

1135: Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has launched his own YouTube channel to prove his fitness as he searches for a new club. The England international has missed most of the last two seasons through knee injuries.

1133: BBC Look North report on Twitter: "Virgin Racing F1 team pulling out of Dinnington in Yorkshire. Manor Racing team will stay."

1120: BBC Sport chief football writer Phil McNulty on Twitter: "Man City's main business today is concluding the deal for Partizan Belgrade defender Stefan Savic, not worrying about Carlos Tevez."

1118: Former heavyweight champion David Haye on Twitter: "In reflective mood today. Dust has settled & future seems a little clearer. Family, Friends & Fans have been amazing. Thanks to everyone."

1108: BBC Sport reports that Bath have named lock Stuart Hooper as their new captain.

1103: BBC Sport reports that ski and snowboard slopestyle has been included in the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, meaning potential medal chances for Britain.

1055: Castleford Tigers captain Danny Orr has signed a one-year contract extension which will keep him at the Super League club until the end of 2012.

1050: Atletico Madrid striker Sergio Aguero has confirmed he has received an offer from Juventus but will not decide on his future until after the Copa America, the Press Association reports. The Argentina international, 23, is a reported target for Premier League club Chelsea.

1042: BBC Sport news correspondent Dan Roan on Twitter: "Man City spokesman: "Carlos is a contracted player to this football club with three years to run on his contract and we've not had any serious interest in him as yet."

1040: BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty understands that Manchester City are in no rush to meet Carlos Tevez's demand to leave Eastlands - and are likely to demand in excess of £40m to consider any deal for the Argentine. Full story to follow on BBC Sport.

1036: Leeds Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington tells BBC Radio Leeds that the departing Keith Senior, who made 365 appearances for the Rhinos, is "the club's greatest ever signing."

1030: Ultra-marathon runner Dean Karnazes, a man who has run on every continent twice over, speaks to BBC's Evan Davis about his next challenge - to run a marathon in every country of the world in the space of a year.

1022: Leicester City have renamed their ground the King Power Stadium, reports BBC Sport. The ground has been called the Walkers Stadium since it opened in 2002.

1014: BBC Sport reports that acting chairman Peter Ridsdale will take control of Plymouth Argyle when a deal with a consortium to acquire the club's property assets is completed.

1008: BBC Sport reports that midfielder Andrea Orlandi has committed his future to Swansea City after signing a one-year contract extension.

1000: Golfer Ian Poulter on Twitter: "Hitting balls at Woburn golf club. It's so nice to hit balls then go pick them all up just like the proshop days. Can't beat it."

0950: Former Formula 1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve tells BBC Sport he "can't be bothered" to watch the sport because the new rules have made it boring.

0942: London's Evening Standard reports that Alan Pardew has admitted Newcastle decided to sell captain Kevin Nolan because they did not believe he had another five years in him at the top level.

0934: The Press Association reports that Manchester City will demand a fee of about £50m for Carlos Tevez to get his wish and leave Eastlands.

0928: The Times' Matt Dickinson (subscription required) thinks 2012 Olympic organisers need to call on David Beckham to help boost flagging tickets sales for the football tournament. There are still 1.5m unsold tickets.

0921: Former world champion Nigel Mansell warns Lewis Hamilton that it could be a mistake to leave McLaren for Red Bull, BBC Sport reports. "He hasn't exactly had a drought," said Mansell. "I'd stay with McLaren and the people who have supported him in thick and thin."

0914: BBC Sport reports that defender Andrew Taylor has joined Cardiff City from Middlesbrough. "I want to be playing back in the Premier League and I think this club is a club waiting to be in the Premier League," said Taylor.

0907: Veteran Formula 1 commentator Murray Walker looks at who might be able to catch runaway leader Sebastian Vettel as well as giving his thoughts on Lewis Hamilton's future in his latest BBC Sport video blog.

0900: England women's coach Hope Powell tells BBC Sport that her side will be more relaxed when they take on Group B leaders Japan on Tuesday. A draw or even a narrow defeat will be enough for England to reach the World Cup quarter-finals as group runners-up.

0852: Reuters reports that England cricketer Paul Collingwood has signed for Perth Scorchers to play in Australia's revamped domestic Twenty20 competition.

0845: More on the Carlos Tevez story (see 0815 entry). The Independent reports Manchester City remain determined that Tevez will be held to the remaining three years of his £250,000-a-week contract if a suitable offer does not come in for him.

0839: The England and Wales Cricket Board will stick with the 40-over competition after consulting the counties and players, the Daily Telegraph understands. It is a blow for England coach Andy Flower who favours a return to 50-over county matches to prepare players for the international arena.

0832: The Times' northern football correspondent James Ducker on Twitter: "I half wonder if #MCFC succeed in hijacking move for [Sergio] Aguero whether Juve will go for Tevez but at mo Italian club pushing hard for Aguero."

0826: Isle of Man rider Mark Cavendish, who was disqualified from the intermediate sprint in the Tour de France on Monday, tweets. "Doubters, look at yourselves! Something more foolish than someone who knows nothing, is someone who knows nothing but thinks they know all."

0822: Paul di Resta tells BBC Sport that this weekend's British Grand Prix will be the "biggest race" of his career. "There is a bit more added pressure but I'm certainly not going to put myself under it," said the Force India driver.

0815: BBC Sport reports that Carlos Tevez wants to leave Manchester City because he cannot continue to live in the north west without his two daughters.

0810: BBC Sport reports that Keith Senior is to leave Leeds Rhinos at the end of this season but hopes to continue playing in the Super League.

0805: Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes tips Chelsea to provide the biggest challenge to the Old Trafford club's Premier League title hopes next season. He also adds that Arsenal 'flatter to deceive'. Scholes said: "They [Arsenal] do play the best football to watch at times, but what is the point if you are not winning anything?"

0800: Today's top three transfer stories so far:

Manchester United join Manchester City and Chelsea in hunt for Javier Pastore (Metro)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger makes Lyon's Aly Cissokho his prime target to replace Gael Clichy (Footybunker)

Stoke City join Sunderland and Blackburn in the race to sign Craig Bellamy on loan from Manchester City (Guardian)

Read Tuesday's BBC Sport gossip column in full