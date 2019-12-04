Live news, business and sport from around the world. Read more
US House backs sanctions on China over Uighurs
05/12/2019 GMT
Typhoid vaccine breakthrough
Cases of the bacterial disease fell by more than 80% in trials
Zimbabwe: UN to double food aid
The World Food Programme wants to deliver 240,000 tonnes of food assistance
Huawei hits back
Huawei launches a new legal challenge against US ban
The development is the latest in a series of legal challenges between Huawei and the US
France strike
School and transport workers will join police, lawyers and hospital and airport staff
US charges Russians over hacking attacks
Those affected by the hacks include schools and religious organisations
East Africa floods
Landfall is expected to be south of the semi-autonomous region of Puntland
Police kill suspects in Indian vet's rape and murder
The men were in police detention and were taken back to the scene of the crime
Police say they have killed the suspects when they tried to escape