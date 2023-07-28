Radio Wales - Listen Live - BBC Sounds

On Air: 14:00 – 17:00
Rob Phillips and Molly Stephens
Next: 17:00 – 19:00
Aleighcia's Sounds of Summer
29/07/2023
Great music and chat with a sporting edge for your Saturday afternoon. Read more
'The Nightmare’ Rhea Ripley
This week Mark gets to catch up with his old mate Rhea Ripley.
Part One: The Story of Welsh Language Music
As Beatlemania gripped the world, something was stirring in Wales' rural concert halls.
28/07/2023
Reflecting the current arts scene in Wales.
The Last One?
Join Mark and Sean for the season finale
1. Best Beans
Down to earth advice on growing your own fruit & veg with Terry Walton.
Owen Money sits in
Laugh your way to lunchtime with Owen, great music and chat.