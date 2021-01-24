Main content

How can we live with the SUV?

Lockdown saw historic drops in global emissions in every sector, except one: sports utility vehicles, or SUVs. What does that mean for the climate?

Lockdown saw historic drops in global emissions in every sector, except one: sports utility vehicles, or SUVs. They are among the best-selling cars in markets around the world, from India to China, South Africa and Germany. But these vehicles pollute much more than a normal sized car, and require more fuel to move and energy to make. Seen as a status symbol and wrongly thought of as safer than other cars, what can we do to wean ourselves off this polluting vehicle?

Featuring World Service India reporter Arunoday Mukhardji; New York Times Shanghai editor Keith Bradsher, author of High and Mighty: The Dangerous Rise of the SUV; Jillian Anable, Professor of Transport and Energy at the Institute for Transport Studies, University of Leeds; and Jim Holder, editorial director, Haymarket Automotive.

Available now

27 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Australasia, East and Southern Africa, South Asia, West and Central Africa & East Asia only

More episodes

Previous

Does Africa have a voice on climate?

Next

31/01/2021 GMT

See all episodes from The Climate Question

Broadcasts

  • Yesterday 04:06GMT
    BBC World Service
  • Yesterday 09:06GMT
    BBC World Service
  • Yesterday 13:32GMT
    BBC World Service East and Southern Africa & West and Central Africa only
  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, News Internet, Online & Europe and the Middle East only
  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Australasia, East and Southern Africa, South Asia, West and Central Africa & East Asia only

Podcast

  • The Climate Question

    Stories on why we find it so hard to save our own planet, and how we might change that.