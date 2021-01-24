Lockdown saw historic drops in global emissions in every sector, except one: sports utility vehicles, or SUVs. What does that mean for the climate?

Featuring World Service India reporter Arunoday Mukhardji; New York Times Shanghai editor Keith Bradsher, author of High and Mighty: The Dangerous Rise of the SUV; Jillian Anable, Professor of Transport and Energy at the Institute for Transport Studies, University of Leeds; and Jim Holder, editorial director, Haymarket Automotive.