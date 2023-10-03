The UN Security Council has approved a plan to send an international force of mainly Kenyan police to Haiti, aiming to quell gang violence. We hear from Kenya's foreign minister:

Also in the programme: as the US government issues its first fine for space debris, we hear why defunct satellites in orbit are such a problem; and why people in the town where Hitler was born are sceptical about a plan to turn his home into a police station to deter neo-Nazi tourists: