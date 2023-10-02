Main content

WHO recommends new malaria vaccine

The World Health Organization has recommended a new vaccine that is 75% effective against malaria. We speak to one of the scientists who developed it.

The World Health Organization has recommended a new vaccine that is 75% effective against malaria, a disease which claims hundreds of thousands of children’s lives each year. We speak to one of the scientists who developed it.

Also in the programme: Former US President Donald Trump is in court facing allegations he fraudulently inflated the value of his properties and we speak this year's winners of the Nobel Prize for medicine, Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman, whose work was critical in developing effective mRNA vaccines, which were crucial in developing COVID19 vaccines.

(Picture: A child receives a malaria vaccine. Credit: Reuters/Ratner)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio

More episodes

Previous

EU foreign ministers meet in Kyiv

Next

UN Security Council approves Haiti mission

See all episodes from Newshour

Featured

  • Untitled

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.