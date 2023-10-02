The World Health Organization has recommended a new vaccine that is 75% effective against malaria. We speak to one of the scientists who developed it.

The World Health Organization has recommended a new vaccine that is 75% effective against malaria, a disease which claims hundreds of thousands of children’s lives each year. We speak to one of the scientists who developed it.

Also in the programme: Former US President Donald Trump is in court facing allegations he fraudulently inflated the value of his properties and we speak this year's winners of the Nobel Prize for medicine, Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman, whose work was critical in developing effective mRNA vaccines, which were crucial in developing COVID19 vaccines.

(Picture: A child receives a malaria vaccine. Credit: Reuters/Ratner)