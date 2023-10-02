EU foreign ministers meet in Kyiv for the first time amid growing calls from a few politicians to stop helping Ukraine.

EU foreign ministers meet in Kyiv for the first time amid growing calls from a few politicians to stop helping Ukraine. Estonia’s Foreign Minister, Margus Tsahna, tells us the bloc remains united behind Kyiv.

Also in the programme: human rights groups tell the UN Egypt's systematic practice of torture amounts to a Crime Against Humanity; and is it possible to be an elite athlete while refusing to travel for environmental reasons? We hear from one young sportswoman who has taken a stand.

(IMAGE: EU-Ukraine foreign ministers meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine October 2, 2023/ CREDIT: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)