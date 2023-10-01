President Biden says the US cannot allow American support for Ukraine to be interrupted.

President Biden says the US cannot allow support for Ukraine to be interrupted, a day after Congress dropped such funding provisions to agree a last minute budget deal to avoid a government shutdown.

Also in the programme: Tens of thousands of Poles have joined an opposition rally in Warsaw ahead of crucial elections; and former US President Jimmy Carter celebrates turning 99.

(Photo: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Joe Biden. Credit: Getty)