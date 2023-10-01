Main content
Biden vows to stand by Ukraine, despite budget fiasco
President Biden says the US cannot allow American support for Ukraine to be interrupted.
President Biden says the US cannot allow support for Ukraine to be interrupted, a day after Congress dropped such funding provisions to agree a last minute budget deal to avoid a government shutdown.
Also in the programme: Tens of thousands of Poles have joined an opposition rally in Warsaw ahead of crucial elections; and former US President Jimmy Carter celebrates turning 99.
(Photo: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Joe Biden. Credit: Getty)
