The Smer-SSD party led by former PM Robert Fico had a clear lead with almost 24% of the vote despite exit polls suggesting victory by a liberal centrist party.

Also on the programme: The US Congress suspends aid to Ukraine, we hear from a concerned Ukrainian politician; Poland sees hundreds of thousands turn out for an opposition rally ahead of elections; and former US President Carter celebrates his 99th birthday.

(Photo: Slovak former Prime Minister Robert Fico talks to media after Slovakia's parliamentary elections at party's headquarters in Bratislava, Slovakia Credit: Martin Divisek/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)