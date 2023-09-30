Main content

US government shutdown temporarily avoided

US House has approved a temporary funding bill aimed at avoiding a government shutdown

The US House of Representatives has approved a temporary funding bill aimed at avoiding a government shutdown due to start at midnight. The deal includes disaster funds, but no US aid for Ukraine. A Republican congressman tells us why he would vote against the deal.

Also in the programme: In Greece, people are counting the cost of the devastating floods that hit the centre of the country after Storm Daniel in early September; and as a suspect is arrested after the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur, we hear why it's taken so long.

(Picture: A view of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. Picture credit: Ken Cedeno/Reuters)

