US government shutdown temporarily avoided
US House has approved a temporary funding bill aimed at avoiding a government shutdown
The US House of Representatives has approved a temporary funding bill aimed at avoiding a government shutdown due to start at midnight. The deal includes disaster funds, but no US aid for Ukraine. A Republican congressman tells us why he would vote against the deal.
Also in the programme: In Greece, people are counting the cost of the devastating floods that hit the centre of the country after Storm Daniel in early September; and as a suspect is arrested after the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur, we hear why it's taken so long.
(Picture: A view of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. Picture credit: Ken Cedeno/Reuters)
Today 20:06GMT
