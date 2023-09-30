More than 100,000 refugees have arrived in Armenia from Nagorno Karabakh since Azerbaijan took control of the territory.

Also in the programme: Slovakia votes in election that may see it end its support for Ukraine; and people born using a sperm or egg donor in the UK, who turn 18 after tomorrow, will be able to find out the identity of the donor because of a change in the law which ends former donor's anonymity.

(Photo: Refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh region ride in a car transporting chickens upon their arrival in the border village of Kornidzor, Armenia on 27 September 2023. Credit: Reuters/Irakli Gedenidze)