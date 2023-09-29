Heavy overnight rains have left parts of New York City under water.

Heavy overnight rains have left parts of New York City under water. The mayor of New York, Eric Adams, has declared an emergency in the city.

Also on the programme: President Putin’s plans to bring Wagner mercenaries under the control of the government; and police in Las Vegas arrest a man in connection with the murder of hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur.

(IMAGE: A flooded street near the Williamsburg Bridge, in New York City. CREDIT: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)