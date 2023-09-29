The United Nations says 60% more unaccompanied children made the dangerous sea crossing from North Africa to Europe last year

Also in the programme: a suicide bomb attack in Pakistan has killed more than fifty people gathering at mosque on a religious holiday. And the family in Norway looking for an earring lost in their garden who found Viking treasure instead.

(IMAGE: On 26 September 2023 at the ‘hotspot’ reception centre for migrants on the island of Lampedusa, Italy, unaccompanied children and adolescents sit together while they wait to be transferred to other reception facilities. / CREDIT: UNICEF / Niccolò Corti)