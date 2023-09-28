Main content
Nagorno-Karabakh leader officially ends independence movement
The separatist leader in Nagorno-Karabakh says he’s officially ended independence efforts, as people continue to flee after Azerbaijan seized control of the territory.
The self-declared leader of Nagorno-Karabakh formally declares an end to the struggle for independence from Azerbaijan. We hear from the border crossing point and a woman whose family is fleeing.
Also in the programme: the actor Michael Gambon has died; and Barbie in Russia.
(Image: Vehicles carrying refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh, a region inhabited by ethnic Armenians, queue on the road leading towards the Armenian border, in Nagorno-Karabakh, September 26, 2023. Credit: Reuters/David Ghahramanyan)
Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service
