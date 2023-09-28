More than half the ethnic Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh have now fled. Armenia's prime minister says they have been forced out; we hear from an adviser to Azerbaijan's president

More than half of the ethnic Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh have now fled the territory. Armenia's prime minister has accused Azerbaijan of ethnic cleansing; we hear from an advisor to Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev.

Also in the programme, Taiwan unveils its first military submarine, built in just seven years; and how a distress call to a BBC reporter helped save six migrant women trapped in a truck in France

(Photo: A long line of ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh queue to cross the border from Azerbaijan into Armenia near the village of Kornidzor, Armenia, 28 September 2023, Credit: Anatoly Maltsev/EPA)