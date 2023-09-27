Travis King, who fled to North Korea in July, is back in US custody after being expelled by Pyongyang

A US soldier who crossed the border from North Korea from South Korea two months ago is back in American custody and on his way home. Travis King was handed over to US officials in China.

Also in the programme: A group of young people from Portugal are taking legal action against more than 30 European countries to try to compel them to cut carbon emissions; and what do Haitians make of Kenya leading a multi-national force to the Caribbean country to combat gang violence.

(Photo: A man watches the news showing US soldier Travis King on screen, at a his home in Seoul, South Korea, 27 September 2023. Credit: EPA/Jeon Heon-Kyun)