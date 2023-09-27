Six Portuguese citizens, the youngest of whom is 11, want to force European governments to take climate change more seriously.

Six young people from Portugal have filed a lawsuit against 32 governments, including all EU member states, the UK, Norway, Russia, Switzerland and Turkey.

They accuse the countries of insufficient action over climate change and failing to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions enough to hit the Paris Agreement target of limiting global warming to 1.5C. It's the first of its kind to be filed at the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg. We'll hear from a legal advisor about the case.

Also in the programme: We hear from Iraq, where fireworks seem to have started a blaze at a wedding party, killing more than 100 people; the filmmaker Ken Loach talks about refugees' rights and his latest film; and the Amateur Gardener magazine, a 140-year-old British instutution, closes down.

(Photo shows, Martim, Mariana and Claudia Duarte Agostinho, some of the young people bring the case. Credit: Claudia Duarte Agostinho)