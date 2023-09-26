The death toll from last night's explosion at a fuel depot in Nagorno-Karakakh is rising. The cause of the blast is still unclear, but it happened as Azerbaijan moved in to take control of the contested enclave. Hundreds were injured. Nearly 30,000 thousand ethnic Armenians have now fled Nagorno-Karakakh, the Armenian government says. We speak to a former Armenian foreign minister.

Also in the programme: The BBC has rare access to a special Ukranian military brigade; and we'll hear about an historic first as a US president joins a picket line.

(Photo: Rescue and medical personnel work following an explosion in the gas warehouse near the Stepanakert-Askera highway in Berkadzor on 26 September. Credit: Reuters)