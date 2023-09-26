The International Energy Agency says industrialised countries need to do much more to wean themselves off fossil fuels and international co-operation would be vital.

The International Energy Agency says renewable technologies could help limit global warming to 1.5*C - but it added much bolder action was required.

The watchdog said international co-operation would be vital and called for massive investments of more than four trillion dollars every year. It also said industrialised countries need to do much more to wean themselves off fossil fuels.

Also in the programme: We'll hear why Saudi officials are making a rare visit to the occupied West Bank; and we'll talk to the head of the streaming service Spotify about artists' royalties and the use of AI in music.

(Photo shows wind turbines in Hendreforgan, South Wales in the UK. Credit: Matthew Childs/Reuters)