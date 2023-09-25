Main content

Thousands of ethnic Armenians flee Nagorno Karabakh

Thousands of ethnic Armenians flee Nagorno Karabakh as traffic builds on the border

As thousands of ethnic Armenians flee Nagorno Karabakh, Newshour hears from a volunteer who has been at the border.

Also on the programme: A possible end to Hollywood's longest strike in decades; and why Lego bricks are struggling to go greener.

(Photo: Armenian Red Cross Society volunteers prepare food and drinks for ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh arriving at a registration centre of the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, near the border town of Kornidzor, Armenia. Credit: Narek Aleksanyan/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Ethnic cleansing fears as Armenians leave disputed region

26/09/2023 13:06 GMT

