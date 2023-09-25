Thousands of ethnic Armenians flee Nagorno Karabakh as traffic builds on the border

As thousands of ethnic Armenians flee Nagorno Karabakh, Newshour hears from a volunteer who has been at the border.

Also on the programme: A possible end to Hollywood's longest strike in decades; and why Lego bricks are struggling to go greener.

(Photo: Armenian Red Cross Society volunteers prepare food and drinks for ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh arriving at a registration centre of the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, near the border town of Kornidzor, Armenia. Credit: Narek Aleksanyan/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)