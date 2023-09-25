Amidst fears of ethnic cleansing, a growing stream of ethnic Armenian refugees are fleeing Nagorno-Karabakh following Azerbaijan's seizure of the disputed region last week.

Amidst fears of ethnic cleansing, more than 3,000 people have so far crossed into Armenia from the enclave, which is home to a majority of some 120,000 ethnic Armenians.

Also in the programme: American screenwriters reach a tentative deal with the Hollywood studios to end their five month strike; and the former UK prime minister Gordon Brown calls for a windfall tax on the world's richest oil states -- to help developing countries cope with climate change.

(Photo shows a child refugee from the Nagorno-Karabakh region looks out of a car window upon arrival at a temporary accommodation centre in Goris, Armenia on 25 September 2023. Credit: Irakli Gedenidze/Reuters)