Armenia's prime minister has made an apparent swipe at the country's long standing ally Russia as Azerbaijan took control of disputed Nagorno Karabakh.

Armenia's prime minister blames Russia for failing to ensure security after as Azerbaijan took control of disputed Nagorno Karabakh. Nikol Pashinyan says the security arrangements in Nagorno Karabakh were ‘ineffective’. We hear from the Armenian ambassador in UK and the US Senator Gary Peters, who is in the region.

Also on the programme: We hear from the daughter of an acclaimed Uyghur scholar who has been sentenced to life in China; and actor Tom Hanks talks about his fascination with the moon.

(Photo: Members of the International Committee of the Red Cross drive past an Armenian checkpoint from the direction of the border with Azerbaijan and Nagorno-Karabakh region. Credit: REUTERS)