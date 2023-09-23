The Red Cross has managed to deliver seventy tonnes of aid to Nagorno-Karabakh for the first time since Azerbaijan captured the disputed territory this week. Some have sought refuge in the main city amidst dwindling food, medicine and fuel supplies.

Also on the programme: the head of Sudan's army tells the BBC he's open to talks to try and end five months of fighting; and a new study reveals the effects of long Covid on major organs.

(Vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross transporting humanitarian aid for residents of Nagorno-Karabakh drive towards the Armenia-Azerbaijan border along a road on 23 September 2023. Credit: Reuters/Gedenidze)