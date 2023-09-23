Main content
Conditions in Nagorno-Karabakh worsening
Ethnic Armenian civilians say conditions in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh are becoming critical, as thousands seek shelter in the city. We hear from the ICRC.
Also in the programme: Ukraine may get long-range ATACMS missiles; and Italy's new surrogacy law.
(Picture: A still image taken from a handout video provided by the Russian Defence Ministry press-service shows civilians at the Russian peacekeepers' camp near Stepanakert, Nagorno-Karabakh, 21 September 2023)
Today 12:06GMT
