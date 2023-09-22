Main content

Ukraine uses western-supplied missiles to hit Crimea

Ukraine attacks the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Crimea using western-supplied missiles.

Ukraine has mounted a missile strike on the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea navy in Crimea. A source at the Ukrainian Air Force has told the BBC it used a type of cruise missile supplied by Britain and France.

Russia illegally annexed the southern Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea in 2014. So what will Russia's response be to the attack?

Also in the programme: As ethnic Armenian fighters in Nagorno Karabakh hand over their weapons, what assurances can Azerbaijan give them as well as civilians about how life will be under its rule? And Brazil's Supreme Court is posed to vote on whether to legalise abortion, but conservatives are vocal in their opposition.

(Photo shows smoke rising from Russia's Black Sea navy HQ in Crimea. Credit: MASH)

