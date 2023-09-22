A lawyer for the man says his client was tortured by the CIA

A military judge at Guantanamo Bay has ruled that a Yemeni man charged over the 9/11 attacks is mentally unfit to stand trial. His lawyer has long claimed his client was "tortured by the CIA". Also on the programme, anti- government protests are again taking place in the Armenian capital Yerevan, amid anger over Azerbaijan's defeat earlier this week of ethnic- Armenian separatists in the disputed enclave of Nagorno- Karabakh; and Nasa's Osiris-Rex capsule will come screaming into Earth's atmosphere on Sunday at more than 15 times the speed of a rifle bullet.

(File Photo: In this image reviewed by the US military, members of a legal defence team walk at a US military war crimes court at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba June 5, 2008. REUTERS/Brennan Linsley/Pool/File Photo)