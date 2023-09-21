One of the most powerful media bosses in the world has announced he's stepping down at the age of 92 and handing the reins of Fox and News Corp to his son, Lachlan.

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch says he is stepping down as chairman of Fox and News Corp, with his son Lachlan to head both companies.

In a memo to employees, Murdoch said "the time is right" for him to take on "different roles". Murdoch said he will transition to the role of Chairman Emeritus of both firms in mid-November. Murdoch, 92, launched Fox News in 1996. It is now the most watched TV news channel in the US.

We'll discuss his legacy and the succession, and look back at his love affair with news - particularly newspapers.

Also in the programme: How Ukrainian soldiers who have lost limbs in the war are facing life as amputees; and we'll hear about life inside the notorious Venezuelan jail, run by its inmates complete with swimming pool and a zoo, and which has now been taken back by the military.

(Photo shows Rupert Murdoch in London on 22 June 2023. Credit: Victoria Jones/PA Wire)