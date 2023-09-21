For some years, British governments have proclaimed themselves leaders in the global fight against climate change. The UK's recent de-carbonisation progress has been faster than most. But critics of the current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, now claim he risks losing the high ground. Mr Sunak today used a BBC interview to defend delays to a number of his climate pledges.

Also in the programme: The Polish decision to pause arms supplies to its ally, Ukraine; and we look at TikTok 'frenzies' and the behaviour they inspire.

(Photo: The UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks at a news conference in Downing Street, London, 20 September 2023. Mr Sunak was told weeks before deciding to roll back his green policies, that he risked jeopardizing Britain's place as global leader on climate as well as his legally binding net zero goal. Credit: Chris J Ratcliffe/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)