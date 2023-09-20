Main content

Azerbaijan: full sovereignty restored in Nagorno Karabakh

Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev promises to turn the region into a "paradise".

Azerbaijan's president Ilham Aliyev says he has restored full sovereignty over Nagorno Karabakh, after ethnic Armenian separatists in the enclave said they'd give up their weapons and agree to peace talks. We speak to Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the United Kingdom and Armenia's Deputy Foreign Minister.

Also in the programme: women and girls in Iran face up to ten years in jail if they break new laws on covering their hair; and we hear from the mother who named their kid "Methamphetamine Rules".

(Picture: Azerbaijan's president Ilham Aliyev addressed his country this evening following a ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh. Credit: Roman Ismayilov/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio

More episodes

Previous

Azerbaijan halts offensive

Next

21/09/2023 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Featured

  • Untitled

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.