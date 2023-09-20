Azerbaijan's president Ilham Aliyev says he has restored full sovereignty over Nagorno Karabakh, after ethnic Armenian separatists in the enclave said they'd give up their weapons and agree to peace talks. We speak to Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the United Kingdom and Armenia's Deputy Foreign Minister.

Also in the programme: women and girls in Iran face up to ten years in jail if they break new laws on covering their hair; and we hear from the mother who named their kid "Methamphetamine Rules".

(Picture: Azerbaijan's president Ilham Aliyev addressed his country this evening following a ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh. Credit: Roman Ismayilov/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)