Azerbaijan halts offensive

Baku stops its military attack against Armenians in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Azerbaijan says it's halting it's military offensive in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh after Armenian separatists there agree to disarm. We hear from a resident inside the enclave, also from both sides in the conflict.

Also on the programme, the British prime minister Rishi Sunak appears ready to dilute key climate change commitments; and who'd name their kid "Methamphetamine Rules"? We hear from the mother.

(Photo: Russian peacekeepers evacuate civilians in Nagorno-Karabakh; Credit: Reuters)

Azerbaijan begins military offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh

20/09/2023 20:06 GMT

