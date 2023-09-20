Azerbaijan says it's halting it's military offensive in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh after Armenian separatists there agree to disarm. We hear from a resident inside the enclave, also from both sides in the conflict.

Also on the programme, the British prime minister Rishi Sunak appears ready to dilute key climate change commitments; and who'd name their kid "Methamphetamine Rules"? We hear from the mother.

(Photo: Russian peacekeepers evacuate civilians in Nagorno-Karabakh; Credit: Reuters)