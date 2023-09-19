Main content

Azerbaijan begins military offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijan is carrying out a military offensive in the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Gunfire could be heard in the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh today, after the Azerbaijani government launched a military offensive in the majority-Armenian territory. The Azerbaijani government called it an ‘anti-terrorist operation’, after eleven Azerbaijani civilians were killed by landmines, but officials in Nagorno-Karabakh say the offensive is an attempt to drive Armenians out of the territory.

Also in the programme, journalists in Libya have been asked to leave the devastated city of Derna and we hear from survivors of the Westgate shopping centre shooting in Kenya ten years after the tragedy.

(Picture: An offensive by Azerbaijan military caused damage to residential buildings and vehicles in Stepnakert, the capital of the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. Credit: OC Media)

