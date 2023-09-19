Delhi and Ottawa fall out over the murder of a Canadian citizen.

India denies involvement in the murder of a Canadian Sikh activist, however Canada's prime minister says there are credible allegations to investigate. We hear from both countries and get an assessment of the Sikh separatist 'Khalistani movement.'

Also on the programme, heavy shelling has been heard in the disputed region of Nagorno Karabakh where Azerbaijan says it has begun an anti-terrorist operation. Plus, what is the new dress code at the US senate?

(Photo : Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead outside a temple in British Columbia in June. Credit : Sikh PA)