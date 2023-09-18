Five American prisoners, detained for years in Iranian jails, are on their way home.

Five Americans jailed for years in Iran are flying back to the United States, after being freed in a controversial prisoner swap. The former captives stopped briefly in Qatar before getting on a plane home. The US is releasing five Iranian prisoners in return, and has allowed the transfer of six billion dollars of frozen Iranian funds.

Also in the programme: Canada has announced it's funding a British-led air defence partnership for Ukraine.; and the US military has appealed to the public for help to find an advanced fighter jet that went missing over South Carolina.

(Picture: Siamak Namazi, Morad Tahbaz and Emad Shargi, who were released during a prisoner swap deal between U.S. and Iran, arrive at Doha International Airport. Credit: Mohammed Dabbous/Reuters)