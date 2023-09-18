Main content

Five American nationals are due to be freed by Iran

Access to six billion dollars of frozen Iranian oil revenues is part of the deal.

Access to six billion dollars of frozen Iranian oil revenues is part of the deal. Leading US Republicans and Iranian activists have warned the deal will only encourage more hostage taking. They will first land in Qatar before flying to the US.

Also on the programme, in South Africa, Operation Dudula, a notorious anti-migrant campaign group, has registered as a political party ahead of next year’s general election. We hear from the leader. And Ukraine's new minister of defence, who has only been in the job for two weeks, has sacked six deputy ministers.

(Picture: Journalists at Doha airport await the soon to be freed prisoners. Credit: BBC)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

International aid starts to arrive in Libya after the floods

Next

18/09/2023 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.