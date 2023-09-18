Access to six billion dollars of frozen Iranian oil revenues is part of the deal.

Access to six billion dollars of frozen Iranian oil revenues is part of the deal. Leading US Republicans and Iranian activists have warned the deal will only encourage more hostage taking. They will first land in Qatar before flying to the US.

Also on the programme, in South Africa, Operation Dudula, a notorious anti-migrant campaign group, has registered as a political party ahead of next year’s general election. We hear from the leader. And Ukraine's new minister of defence, who has only been in the job for two weeks, has sacked six deputy ministers.

(Picture: Journalists at Doha airport await the soon to be freed prisoners. Credit: BBC)