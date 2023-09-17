International aid has started to arrive in Libya after the devastating floods hit the city of Derna last week.

International aid has started to arrive in Libya after the devastating floods hit the city of Derna last week.

But the UN has warned that politics is blocking international aid getting to those who survived the floods and need the aid.

Also in the programme: The European Commission president has visited a migrant reception centre on the Italian island of Lampedusa as it struggles to deal with small boat arrivals; and we'll hear from an architect involved in building a landmark skyscraper in Sudan which has become the latest casualty of the conflict in the country.

(Photo shows people queuing in line to receive food aid in Derna, Libya on 15 September 2023. Credit: Esam Omran Al-Fetori/Reuters)