Main content

EU chief visits Lampedusa after migrant numbers soar

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Italy's prime minister Georgia Meloni has warned that uncontrolled migration is putting the future of Europe at risk. She was speaking alongside Ursula Von der Leyen on a visit to the island of Lampedusa, which has seen thousands of arrivals in recent days. The European Commission President offered help with the crisis.

The Libyan government says a quarter of the buildings in the city of Derna have been destroyed or damaged by last week's flooding.

And we hear the prison songs compiled by a Grammy award winning producer.

(Photo credit: Reuters)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Devastation in Derna a week after the Libyan floods

Next

17/09/2023 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Featured

  • Untitled

Broadcast

  • Today 12:06GMT
    BBC World Service

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.