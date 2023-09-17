Main content
EU chief visits Lampedusa after migrant numbers soar
Italy's prime minister Georgia Meloni has warned that uncontrolled migration is putting the future of Europe at risk. She was speaking alongside Ursula Von der Leyen on a visit to the island of Lampedusa, which has seen thousands of arrivals in recent days. The European Commission President offered help with the crisis.
The Libyan government says a quarter of the buildings in the city of Derna have been destroyed or damaged by last week's flooding.
And we hear the prison songs compiled by a Grammy award winning producer.
