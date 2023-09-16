With lives in Libya washed away, anger mounts as people question the authorities' advice at the time.

Nearly a week after a torrent of water ploughed through the centre of the the Libyan city of Derna, officials from the Eastern Libyan government felt for themselves the wave of public anger... when they visited Derna today.

More than 11,000 people are known to have died in the catastrophic flooding that followed the collapse of two dams last weekend. Thousands more are still missing in the port city where bodies are still being washed back from the sea.

In a country divided between rival governments - we hear a call for unity in Tripoli.

Also in the programme: On an Italian island, residents say they can't cope with the surging number of migrants; and we'll savour a last curry at London's first refuge for Indian food fans.

(Photo shows a car submerged in water following floods in Derna, Libya, September 16, 2023. Credit: Amr Alfiky/Reuters)