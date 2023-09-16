The authorities in eastern Libya are sealing off the flood-hit city of Derna to allow search teams better access, as rescue efforts are scaled up. The government in the west says the disaster demonstrates the need for national unity.

The Oslo Accords: 30 years of lost Palestinian hopes.

And the mother of the Kurdish Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, has on the first anniversary of her death in custody, thanked those who've kept her memory alive.

(Photo: Rescuers search for dead bodies at a beach, in the aftermath of the floods in Derna, Libya September 16, 2023. REUTERS)